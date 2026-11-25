The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has triggered massive streaming increases for Carly Rae Jepsen and Justice tracks. Analysis shows 'Run Away With Me' and 'Flower in a Hurricane' gaining significant traction on the Hot 100.

The release of the highly anticipated video game Cyberpunk 2077 on November 19 has triggered an unprecedented surge in streaming numbers for several established musical acts. This cultural moment has directly influenced chart performance metrics, with tracks featured prominently in the game experiencing rapid growth in audience engagement. Industry analysts are closely monitoring how this digital integration translates into long-term chart success for artists including Carly Rae Jepsen and the French electronic duo Justice.

Streaming Metrics For Run Away With Me

Carly Rae Jepsen's track Run Away With Me has seen its daily official on-demand streams jump from the low 20,000s to over 60,000 within three days following the game's launch. By Monday, November 22, streaming figures had climbed to 281,000, representing a gain of nearly 1,100% compared to the previous Wednesday. Despite this impressive percentage increase, the absolute volume remains below the threshold typically required for immediate entry into the Billboard Hot 100 for streaming-driven songs.

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The song appears in a pivotal scene where the dual protagonists Jason and Lucia enjoy the Vice City high life after a prison release. Its cinematic saxophone and propulsive synth-pop shuffle have resonated with players, sparking discussions about whether this viral moment will finally allow the track to reach the Hot 100 after a decade of absence from the chart. Current data suggests the best chance for chart entry may come the following week if daily U.S. streaming numbers stabilize in the 500,000 to 600,000 range.

Justice And Flower In A Hurricane Success

The French house duo Justice, who composed the game's epic score, has also benefited significantly from the release with their collaboration Flower in a Hurricane. This all-star track featuring SZA, Tame Impala, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard racked up nearly 7.6 million official on-demand U.S. streams in the four days following November 19. This figure represents a 165% gain over the 2.9 million streams recorded during the prior Friday-Monday period from November 13 to 16.

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Flower in a Hurricane has already reached a new peak of No. 45 on the Hot 100 and topped Spotify's Daily Top Songs USA chart. It also reached No. 3 on the Apple Music realtime chart, positioning it to potentially eclipse Morgan Wallen's Last Thing You Need for the top spot in upcoming projections. Justice has two additional original collaborations on the official soundtrack, including Starting From Zero with Michael McDonald, which is also seeing strong early streaming performance.

Chart Competition And Holiday Factors

Competition for Hot 100 spots is intensifying as the year progresses, with the yearly avalanche of Christmas-related titles beginning to impact available chart space. Non-holiday-related songs face increasingly limited opportunities to breach the listing as the tracking weeks conclude on Thursdays. The bar for entry continues to climb, requiring sustained viral growth and stable daily streaming numbers to maintain momentum against established seasonal hits.

Several variables remain unknown as the industry watches these trends unfold. Potential wildcards include new TikTok trends, an unreleased remix from Overmono featured in the game, and possible radio embrace of these tracks. While the immediate impact is undeniable, long-term chart success will depend on whether these digital spikes translate into sustained fan engagement and traditional consumption metrics in the coming weeks and months.