Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Excited for New Projects, Including Rare Hardware Release

Cyberpunk 2077 fans have a lot to look forward to, including a highly anticipated sequel and potential new Edgerunners anime projects, live-action adaptations, comics, and tabletop RPG content. However, the most exciting news is the release of a rare, customized ROG Xbox Ally X case mod inspired by Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans have a ton of exciting new projects to look forward to, starting with the highly anticipated sequel that's in development at CD Projekt Red, currently referred to as Project Orion .

While details are still sparse and the wait is likely going to be quite long (it's not expected to drop until after The Witcher 4, after all), there's no question that fans of the franchise are in store for something truly spectacular. Beyond the official Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, fans are excited for potential new Edgerunners anime projects, live-action adaptations, more comics and tabletop RPG content, and possible future Cyberpunk 2077 updates like New Game+.

Many fans have also been hoping for expanded modding support, improved multiplayer, new music and radio stations, and more. However, there's a surprising new Cyberpunk 2077 release that was just unveiled, and it's a truly 'one-of-a-kind' announcement brought to us by CDPR and AK Studio that we'll be keeping a close eye on (via X). Cyberpunk 2077 is officially getting a brand-new, originally designed ROG Xbox Ally X case mod that 'reimagines our flagship handheld through handcrafted cyberpunk aesthetics.

' It's an absolutely stunning, 'extremely customized ROG Xbox Ally X' that comes with an actual Johnny Silverhand cybernetic arm replica base, and it's almost impossibly rare, with only three in existence. According to the official release announcement on ROG, these ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds, created by master craftsman AK Mod, 'layered spray paints, specialized weathering techniques, and custom water decals to make both the device and its pedestal feel like they were pulled straight out of Night City.

Sand and salt were applied in targeted areas to produce organic wear, making the final product feel natural, imperfect, and definitely dystopian.

' Take a look at the incredible hardware release here: Currently, it's unclear exactly how fans will be able to get their hands on the extremely limited-edition ROG Xbox Ally X Cyberpunk 2077 handhelds, with no details about an official giveaway or listing provided at the time of this writing. That said, anyone who does end up getting their hands on one will have official bragging rights in perpetuity, and it's easily going to be one of the most sought-after Cyberpunk 2077-themed pieces of hardware in existence.

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More information on the Cyberpunk 2077-themed ROG Xbox Ally X is likely to come out in the coming weeks, and fans will certainly be keeping a watchful eye out for another update from ROG or CD Projekt Red soon





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Cyberpunk 2077 Project Orion Edgerunners Anime Projects Live-Action Adaptations Comics Tabletop RPG Content Rare Hardware Release ROG Xbox Ally X Case Mod Master Craftsman AK Mod Handcrafted Cyberpunk Aesthetics Johnny Silverhand Cybernetic Arm Replica Base Extremely Customized ROG Xbox Ally X Almost Impossibly Rare Official Bragging Rights One Of The Most Sought-After Cyberpunk 2077-Th

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