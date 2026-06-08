Cyberpunk 2077 Crossover with Wuthering Waves Now Live

The highly anticipated crossover between Cyberpunk 2077 and Wuthering Waves is now live, allowing fans of the gacha game to dive into a reimagining of Night City and play as some of Cyberpunk: Edgerunner's most iconic characters.

Since its launch back in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 has received perhaps the biggest makeover in video game history, with the CD Projekt RED now being considered one of the greatest games of all time despite its unplayable state in the first few months of its lifespan.

Thanks to game-breaking bugs and glitches, Cyberpunk 2077 was even removed from multiple online stores, but thanks to CDPR's tireless dedication, as well as the launch of multiple free updates and its award-winning Phantom Liberty DLC, Cyberpunk 2077 has become a cultural phenomenon. Welcoming multiple crossovers, graphic novel series, a dedicated anime spin-off, and much more, Cyberpunk 2077 has redeemed itself and then some, which is why it is no surprise that other studios are clambering over each other to work with CD Projekt RED and the magical world it has created.

That was seemingly the case for KURO Games, the creators of Wuthering Waves, as now, fans can dive into an epic crossover which will see Cyberpunk: Edgerunners characters Lucy and Rebecca join the beloved gacha game, as well as Night City itself. Although it was revealed earlier this year, the crossover between Cyberpunk 2077 and Wuthering Waves is now live, allowing fans of the gacha game to dive into a reimagining of Night City, as well as play as some of Cyberpunk: Edgerunner's most iconic characters.

Although you will have to try your luck to add Lucy to your roster by taking part in some gambling, Rebecca will be free, and as a five-star character, she is as powerful as she is in the hit Netflix anime. Players can also look forward to some collaboration weapons, including the five-star Special Trigger pistols, as well as the Skull Thrasher pistols.

Adam Smasher himself will also be making an appearance in some capacity, whilst Night City will be the brand-new collaboration area, also known as Somnoire. Throughout Night City, there are some familiar enemies to battle, such as Nightmare: Armed Corpo, Nightmare: Security Corpo, and Nightmare: Special Response Corpo, whilst players can expect to immerse themselves in the world of Cyberpunk 2077 with a brand-new dedicated questline.

Not only that, but with I Really Want to Stay at Your House set to be a collaboration tune, we can only await the heartbreak that is about to hit us once again. If you know, you know





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Cyberpunk 2077 Wuthering Waves Crossover Gacha Game Night City

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