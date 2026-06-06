A live gameplay footage showcases the first-person RPG Cyberpunk 2077 at ultra settings, highlighting the game's potential with newer hardware and graphics technologies. The enhanced gameplay setting highlights the potential impact of recent technological advancements in enhancing a game's performance and nearby visuals.

Cyberpunk 2077 could look even better with newer hardware : with recent advancements in technology, the first-person RPG could feature upgraded graphics and settings in its sequel.

The live gameplay footage showcases Cyberpunk 2077 at ultra settings, high-resolution graphics, and performance that only a top-of-the-range PC can provide. However, it is unclear how these enhanced settings affect the main story and gameplay mechanics. The developers, CD Projekt RED, have been praised for enhancing the game with free updates and additional content. The popular game remains as popular as ever, with the sequel's development ramping up.

This showcase courtesy of Digital Dreams shows how revered Cyberpunk 2077 is, despite its 2020 launch. It is an impressive feat considering the game's state upon release and the commitment to its players. The future sequel should live up to the hype. Recent advancements in technology and the RTX 5090 graphics card, introduced back in 2025, provide a chance to enhance the graphics and settings of Cyberpunk 2077.

This showcase consists of a Forza-like drive game aiming to showcase Night City in all its glory, and it invigorates an urge for a Forza entry in the Night City setting. This showcase highlights how passionate players are about Cyberpunk 2077, which, despite its release, continues to appeal to the wider gaming audience





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Cyberpunk 2077 Newer Hardware Graphics Settings Performance Improvement Technical Advancements CD Projekt Red Digital Dreams Red Engine 4

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