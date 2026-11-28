CD Projekt Red fans can pre-order the Cyberpunk 2077 tabletop experience on GameFound, featuring tactical card gameplay and a Phantom Liberty DLC tier ahead of the 2030 sequel.

CD Projekt Red is expanding the Cyberpunk 2077 universe beyond the video game screen with the launch of a new tabletop experience. The official crowdfunding campaign for Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game is now live on the GameFound platform, offering fans a way to engage with Night City mechanics before the series sequel arrives. This release marks the first time the sprawling RPG franchise will be fully adapted for a physical tabletop format, allowing players to roleplay as iconic characters from the series.

Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game is designed as a fast-paced cooperative tactical card game that captures the chaotic essence of the future metropolis. The core premise places players in the role of Edgerunners navigating the underbelly of Night City, where they must fight, hack, and hustle their way to the top. The game utilizes a companion app and a Locations Map to guide players through missions, managing real-time Fights and Cooldowns between turns. Each participant controls a single character with a unique deck of Action cards and specific features that define their playstyle.

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The gameplay loop revolves around completing Main Objectives provided by Mission cards, with the action driven by a Sequential Timed Action Phase managed by the digital app. After the app signals the start of a segment, players review their hands, select an Active Player, and execute their turns in sequence until the allotted time expires. This structure emphasizes quick decision-making and strategic coordination, mirroring the high-stakes adrenaline of the original video game. The official description highlights the blend of local and global elements, where the past, present, and future merge into a single chaotic experience.

Pricing for the base game is set at a standard pledge of $79, which secures the core box and all standard edition stretch goals. While the entry cost is reasonable, the campaign offers several other tiers for enthusiasts seeking additional depth or exclusivity. Notably, one of the higher-tier packages includes access to the Phantom Liberty DLC content, integrating the popular expansion into the tabletop rules. Additionally, players can purchase separate miniature packs to enhance the visual presence of their Edgerunners, though the base game includes all necessary components to begin playing immediately.

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The release of this board game is strategically timed to bridge the significant gap between the original title and its upcoming sequel. Most industry estimates suggest that the next Cyberpunk 2077 game will not launch until at least 2030, if not 2031. This multi-year wait has left a void for fans who have not yet completed the base game or are seeking more content from the Night City universe. The board game serves as a substantial alternative for those looking to extend their engagement with the franchise while waiting for CD Projekt Red to deliver the next major entry.

CD Projekt Red has built a strong reputation for keeping the Cyberpunk 2077 franchise relevant through consistent updates and high-quality expansions like Phantom Liberty. By moving into the tabletop market, the developer is tapping into the growing trend of video game adaptations that allow for social, offline play. The integration of a digital companion app ensures that the complex rules and timing mechanics of the board game remain streamlined and true to the source material. This approach allows players to focus on the narrative and tactical decisions rather than getting bogged down in complex manual calculations.