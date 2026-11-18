Discover how the new Cyberpunk 2077 Beyond Worlds mod integrates Witcher 3 landmarks into Night City, featuring Velen, Novigrad, and 840 new NPCs in this free NexusMods update.

A significant modification for CD Projekt Red's open-world role-playing game has introduced a massive crossover event, merging two of the studio's most celebrated universes. The new mod, titled Beyond Worlds, allows players to explore iconic locations from The Witcher 3 directly within the Cyberpunk 2077 engine.

Beyond Worlds Mod Integrates Witcher 3 Locations

The Beyond Worlds mod, created by developer CHATDOO, fundamentally alters the Cyberpunk 2077 map by integrating entire sections of The Witcher 3's world into Night City. This ambitious project enables players to traverse Velen and Novigrad as a seamless open world, maintaining the first-person perspective that defines the Cyberpunk experience.

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To achieve such a detailed recreation, over 300,000 unique buildings, props, and items have been meticulously placed throughout the new regions. This extensive asset deployment ensures an accurate replica of the bustling city streets and dense forests originally found in The Witcher 3, offering a visually stunning addition to the game.

Novigrad NPCs and Daily Routines Implemented

The latest 0.2 update for Beyond Worlds specifically introduces non-player characters to the city of Novigrad. This update adds 840 distinct residents to the urban environment, bringing the medieval setting to life with dynamic activity and movement patterns.

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These newly added inhabitants follow unique routes powered by a specialized navigation mesh, creating a sense of organic flow within the city. Guards can be seen patrolling the walls, vendors remain stationed near their market stalls, and general townsfolk mill about the streets.

Many of these residents adhere to strict daily routines, emerging into the light during the day and disappearing into shadows at night. This behavior is designed to expand to other regions of the map as the mod's development progresses further.

Gameplay Features and Technical Requirements

Players are introduced to this new region through a brief prologue quest. Upon completing this initial task, they are transported to the Continent, where they can roam freely and experience a full day-and-night cycle.

Lighting is handled dynamically, with torches and other light sources illuminating both Novigrad and Velen. The mod also features full ground and building collision, ensuring that the physical interaction with the world remains consistent with Cyberpunk 2077 standards.

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Currently in its Alpha state, the mod lacks certain features such as enterable buildings, animals, additional non-player characters, and further quests. However, these elements are expected to be added in future updates as the project matures.

Installation Process and Future Potential

Users interested in experiencing this crossover can download the mod from its official NexusMods page. Installation requires several supporting tools to function correctly, including Cyber Engine Tweaks, RED4ext, Codeware, ArchiveXL, Extended World Framework, and Story Maker.

For those wishing to utilize the non-player characters in Novigrad, the Living World Framework and TweakXL mods are also mandatory. While the setup process is complex, the reward is the ability to view The Witcher 3's most iconic landmarks up close within Cyberpunk 2077.