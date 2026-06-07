Cyberpunk 2077: Apex Takes Players To A Whole New Area Of Night City

Discover a hidden safehouse in a new Night City area with the Apex mod for Cyberpunk 2077.

In between interrupting turf wars, taking down corporations, dealing with a dead rockerboy being in your head, and romancing your way across the city, one Cyberpunk 2077 feature allows you to bag yourself multiple safehouses.

Each with their own location and design, the safehouses do exactly what they say on the tin, by allowing V somewhere to hide out and chill whilst also sorting through their wardrobe and armory. However, with safehouses being somewhat of an unutilized feature in Cyberpunk 2077, not serving much purpose other than aesthetics, fans have expressed the need for them to receive some love in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, especially as V is capable of owning multiple of them at the same time.

In the meantime, one user over on Nexus Mods has found a way to do just that by introducing not just a brand-new safehouse, but also a whole new location to the Badlands area of Night City. Created by Nox and MrBilL61, Apex"adds a new location to the Badlands with a new area to explore and an unlockable safehouse via a new quest.

" Not only that, but the brand-new safehouse will also include unique interactions and even an exclusive weather event. Uploaded back in February but already welcoming over 25,000 downloads, it is safe to say that Cyberpunk 2077 fans are eager for new ways to experience the game, and what better way than by getting to explore a whole new area complete with unique interactions?

That is exactly what you will find in Apex with the inclusion of the Sonora Canyon and Militech Black Site. A remnant of the Unification War, many a nomad has gazed upon it's weather-beaten façade; But few dare venture to its gates. Nobody is really sure why Militech left the site, but many have tried claiming it for themselves. Every time, though, the facility's still-active and lethal defenses have kept them at bay.

That is until an unorthodox crew of mercenaries, with business in Night City, successfully breached its security and repurposed it as their base of operations for a time. Now it stands to be claimed again—or rather, it beckons to be. As the first installment in a multi-part location and quest chain, Apex is completely free to download, but players must own both Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty in order to access it.

However, once downloaded, you will get to enjoy a mod that blends seamlessly into the lore of the game, all whilst offering an unlockable safehouse"with a unique Militarism/Nomad blend aesthetic.

" Subscribe to the newsletter for Cyberpunk mod finds Dig deeper by subscribing to our newsletter for curated coverage of Cyberpunk 2077 mods and safehouses. Receive clear installation tips, mod highlights, and practical guides to help you explore new locations with confidence. Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime.

If you are struggling with Eddies, worry not, as this brand-new safehouse can be acquired via a quest, and it is definitely one you will want to add to your real estate portfolio. Not only does it include a garage to store your vehicles in, but it will also allow V to cook food, watch movies in bed, and even head to the shooting range.

With more in store for the future of the Apex mod, this is just the beginning, and one that all Cyberpunk 2077 fans should sink their teeth into right now. 8/10 Cyberpunk 2077 Like Follow Followed RPG Action Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Avg: 76/100 Critics Rec: 66% Released December 10, 2020 ESRB M for Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Nudity, Strong Language, Strong Sexual Content, Use of Drugs and Alcohol Developer CD Projekt Red Publisher CD Projekt Red Engine REDengine 4 6 Images Close Genre RPG, Action Powered by Expand Collapse





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