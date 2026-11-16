CyberMP Multiplayer Mod Launches for Cyberpunk 2077 PC

The CyberMP mod brings official-style multiplayer to Cyberpunk 2077 on PC. Players can host servers, engage in PvP, and roleplay in Night City following the cancellation of official co-op.

After six years since the initial release of Cyberpunk 2077, the modding community has finally delivered a robust multiplayer experience for the open-world role-playing game. The CyberMP mod has officially gone live for the PC version, filling the void left when developer CD Projekt Red canceled the game's official multiplayer mode in 2021. This development marks a significant milestone for fans who have long sought to explore the dystopian streets of Night City with companions rather than alone.

Modding Community Steps Up

CD Projekt Red explicitly stated in 2021 that there were no plans to implement official multiplayer features, a decision that disappointed many players who dreamed of co-op campaigns. Despite the studio's focus on single-player updates and the critically acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion, the demand for shared experiences persisted. Modders responded by taking it upon themselves to build the infrastructure that the developers did not have the time or resources to create.

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The community has previously produced various cooperative modifications, including a Far Cry-style experience that allowed players to tackle the main story together. However, CyberMP represents a more comprehensive solution, aiming to provide a sandbox-style environment that mirrors the freedom found in other online multiplayer titles. This shift allows players to engage in unscripted interactions rather than following a linear narrative path with a friend.

Server Customization and Features

CyberMP offers players unprecedented control over their gaming environment by allowing them to create and host their own dedicated servers. Hosts can manipulate nearly every aspect of their version of Night City, including non-player character behavior, world events, economic systems, and specific gameplay rules. This level of customization enables the creation of unique server experiences that can completely reinvent the core gameplay loop, similar to how GTA Online transformed the Grand Theft Auto V experience.

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The mod currently supports player-versus-player warfare, competitive street races, and immersive roleplaying scenarios. These activities are synchronized seamlessly across all connected users, ensuring that every car, unique player outfit, and action is visible simultaneously to all participants. The technical foundation relies on fast network code to maintain performance and Easy Anti-Cheat to prevent malicious actors from disrupting the server environment.

Future Updates and Access Details

Developers of the CyberMP project have outlined plans to introduce additional features in the coming months, with proximity chat being a primary addition to enhance roleplaying immersion. This voice communication feature will allow for more natural social interactions, further expanding the potential for player-driven storytelling and community building within the game world.

Prospective players can download the client from the mod's official website to either join existing servers or set up their own hosted instances. Since the project is currently in its Beta phase, users should anticipate encountering bugs and missing features as the code continues to mature. The mod is exclusively available for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077, as console versions do not currently support this type of modification.

The architecture of CyberMP is specifically designed with modders in mind, ensuring that the project remains open for expansion. This approach guarantees that the possibilities for new features are effectively endless, as any developer can contribute to the project's growth. For the PC gaming community, this mod provides the long-awaited multiplayer experience that official channels did not deliver, offering a new lease on life for the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.