The CyberMP mod launches open beta on November 15, 2026, enabling massive online multiplayer in Cyberpunk 2077. Discover features, performance issues, and CD Projekt Red's response.

The CyberMP project has officially entered open beta, marking a significant milestone for the CD Projekt Red developed open-world RPG. This launch introduces online multiplayer functionality to the first-person action game for the first time in its history. The update expands the experience of Night City to support a vast number of concurrent players across dedicated servers.

CyberMP Open Beta Launch Details

A trailer released on November 15, 2026, announced the official availability of both the client and server components for public testing. Accessing the mod requires players to own a legitimate copy of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC. Once installed, the experience closely mirrors large-scale multiplayer titles, allowing users to explore the setting or complete missions together without restriction.

Also read CyberMP Multiplayer Mod Launches for Cyberpunk 2077 PC

The modders have specified that no invites or applications are needed to join the servers. Players can visit the project website to download and install the necessary files immediately. This open approach allows immediate access for the community to test the new cooperative and competitive features.

Gameplay Features and Server Mechanics

The open beta includes dedicated PvP servers where players can compete against one another. Content availability depends on individual player criteria, ensuring a tailored experience for each user. Participants can race using unlocked vehicles or steal weapons to duel in designated spaces within the game world.

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Visual indicators have been modified to support this new mode. Every character encountered displays a yellow health bar along with an abbreviated username. This design choice is reminiscent of other popular multiplayer shooters, enhancing readability during chaotic combat scenarios.

Server capacity appears to have no hard limit on the number of players in a select server. This density leads to varying gameplay dynamics, ranging from cooperative exploration in some environments to complete pandemonium in others. Smaller PvP servers encourage natural challenges where players test their builds against one another.

Performance Challenges and Development Priorities

Despite the ambitious scope, the mod is far from complete and faces significant technical hurdles. Players have reported crashes, server drops, stuttering, and other performance issues during the beta phase. The team behind CyberMP acknowledges these flaws and is eager to implement fixes rapidly to stabilize the experience.

Current development priorities focus on reducing crash frequency and optimizing performance for large player counts. The long development time of this project suggests a traditional coding approach. This confirms that no vibe-based generative AI coding was used, adding a layer of authenticity to the mod that the original studio initially struggled to achieve.

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CD Projekt Red and Future Implications

CD Projekt Red originally planned to make a multiplayer mode a top priority for Cyberpunk 2077 post-launch. This idea was cancelled in favor of fixing the numerous technical problems the title had upon release. Subsequent updates eventually course-corrected the game, but the multiplayer ambition was lost.

The developer also cancelled online multiplayer plans for the world of the next major title. This decision was made because the studio decided to move forward with other big projects, such as the sequel to The Witcher. CyberMP now serves as a correction of the past, realizing a direction the game might have taken under different circumstances.

Unlike other studios that might attempt to shut down fan projects, CD Projekt Red has embraced its modding community openly. The company has seen the value in fan ideas, which can often inspire official game design choices on other titles. The studio has a history of hiring former mod creators to officially join development teams.

The success of the CyberMP mod could lead CD Projekt Red to reach out to the team. Instead of disabling the servers, the studio may recruit the developers involved. This collaboration could help the company accomplish its original goal of bringing online elements to Night City, potentially influencing future titles in the franchise.