Cyberattacks Target Supermarket Refrigeration Across Europe

Coordinated cyberattacks disrupt cold storage in at least seven European nations, forcing retailers to discard spoiled food and raising food security concerns.

Supermarkets across at least seven European nations experienced significant operational disruptions on Monday after coordinated cyberattacks targeted their refrigeration infrastructure. The malicious activity caused temperatures in cold storage units to soar, forcing major grocery chains including Carrefour Belgium, Coop Sweden, and others to immediately discard food that had spoiled or was at immediate risk of spoiling.

EU Commissioner Warns on Food Security

EU Food and Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen condemned the events as a deliberate attempt to disrupt the food supply chain and undermine consumer confidence in the system. He emphasized that food security requires more attention at all levels of governance and industry. The Commissioner noted that the repeated occurrence of these sophisticated attacks represents a serious threat to the stability of essential services across the continent.

Also read Cyberattacks hit supermarket freezers across Europe, threatening fresh and frozen food

Widespread Disruption Across Multiple Nations

The scope of the attack extended far beyond a single country, affecting major retail players in Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Sweden. In Belgium, Carrefour reported disruptions in approximately fifteen of its seven hundred stores. Belgian industrial refrigeration group Sabcobel confirmed that it had begun securing its installations following a previous attack in France, but approximately ten percent of its units remained unpatched and vulnerable to the latest breach.

Specific Corporate Impacts and Responses

Major retailers were forced to make difficult operational decisions to prevent further loss. In Belgium, an Ikea spokesperson confirmed that a cyberattack hit its store in Mons, causing freezer temperatures to rise suddenly in the early hours. Chains Delhaize, Colruyt, and Intermarche also experienced technical problems affecting their fridges. Delhaize reported that four of its stores in Luxembourg were similarly affected by the intrusion.

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Older Technology Exposes Vulnerabilities

Security experts point to outdated hardware as a primary factor in the success of these intrusions. In Sweden, chain Coop confirmed that six of its eight hundred stores were hit. Spokesman Carlos Cancino noted that affected stores were connected to a 4G mobile network rather than the updated 5G system, making them more exposed to hackers. This vulnerability was echoed in Estonia, where broadcaster Delfi reported that hackers raised temperatures in older Danfoss units to fifty degrees Celsius.

Investigations and Future Risks

In Finland, the Kesko group detected irregular temperatures in a few smaller grocery stores. Petri Kayhko, head of Kesko corporate security, stated that interference via the network has not been ruled out. Roni Kokkola from Finland National Cyber Security Centre explained that exploiting vulnerabilities is becoming increasingly typical. With legacy products no longer receiving software updates, the risk of similar attacks spreading remains high across the region.