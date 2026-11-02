Cyberattack on European Supermarket Freezers Causes Massive Food Loss

A coordinated cyberattack on refrigeration systems in seven European nations heated freezers to 50 degrees Celsius. This incident caused millions in food waste and highlights critical vulnerabilities in IoT infrastructure.

A coordinated cyberattack targeted refrigeration systems in at least half a dozen Europe an countries on Monday. Stores across Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, and Estonia reported that their freezers and refrigerators were heated to extreme temperatures. The incident caused immediate and significant loss of perishable inventory across the retail sector.

Employees at affected locations, such as the ICA Kvantum supermarket in Sjoebo, Sweden, were forced to empty freezers to load shopping carts with frozen goods. These items, which had been exposed to temperatures rising as high as 50 degrees Celsius or 122 degrees Fahrenheit, could no longer be sold or stored. The goods had to be thrown away, resulting in substantial economic losses for the retailers involved.

Also read More European supermarkets are getting their freezers hacked

Targeted Infrastructure and Vulnerable Systems

The attack targeted critical infrastructure that allows for remote maintenance and monitoring. Supermarkets have increasingly connected their refrigeration units to the internet to facilitate easier management. Early reports suggest that some of the refrigeration units targeted on Monday were manufactured by the Danish firm Danfoss. This equipment was also identified as being targeted during similar attacks in France last month.

The scope of the damage varied by region and retailer. Among the seven countries affected, Delhaize supermarket locations in Belgium and Luxembourg appeared to suffer the most. Approximately 40 Delhaize supermarkets were attacked according to BBC reports. Fewer shops were impacted in Ireland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, and Estonia, but the collective loss across the continent remains severe.

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Cybersecurity Failures and Industry Response

Experts point to known flaws in refrigeration controllers as the primary vector for the attack. Patrick Lamplmair, CTO at the Austria-based cybersecurity firm Tributech, stated that assets connected to the internet need rigorous checking for exposure. He noted that thousands of these controllers were still reachable from the internet even after the previous attacks in France.

Lamplmair emphasized that there is no data to steal and no ransom to negotiate in these specific incidents. The attackers used simple commands to temperature controllers to destroy stock overnight. He argued that common sense should dictate system design, stating that a freezer should never accept an instruction to heat to 50 degrees Celsius regardless of the source.

Geopolitical Context and Future Threats

European officials are currently investigating the source of the attack, though the culprit remains unidentified. This incident follows similar cyberattacks on U.S. military bases over the summer. Military commissaries in California, New Mexico, Georgia, Rhode Island, and other locations were also affected by suspected coordinated attacks on refrigeration systems in late August.

Concerns are rising about the role of artificial intelligence in amplifying these threats. Eggers, a cybersecurity analyst, expressed worry that AI supercharges the ability of bad actors to attack infrastructure. She noted that sophisticated actors can now successfully exploit weaknesses in IT systems that were previously secure.

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Wider Security Concerns and Consumer Impact

The timing of these attacks coincides with heightened geopolitical tensions and security alerts. Between Russia's war in Ukraine and President Donald Trump's pledges regarding Iran, there are incentives for various actors to target major infrastructure. Governments in Europe have been warning citizens to stockpile food, water, and medicine in case of war or targeted attacks on infrastructure.

The United Kingdom recently issued similar warnings to its population. In the U.S., residents remain on heightened alert with the midterm elections approaching. These events serve as a stark reminder that everyday conveniences in wealthy countries are vulnerable to malicious interference. Consumers are urged to maintain personal stockpiles of essential goods to mitigate potential supply chain disruptions.