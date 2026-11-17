Hackers exploited Optimizely to compromise 178 major websites including CNN and Zoom, stealing credit card data and cryptocurrency from unsuspecting users.

Security researchers detected a sweeping cyberattack on Monday evening that compromised the websites of 178 major organizations globally. The breach exploited Optimizely, a service used by companies to test website features, allowing hackers to inject malicious code directly into trusted digital platforms.

Optimizely Exploited to Distribute Malware

Optimizely supplies a small piece of code that businesses add to their webpages to test different page layouts or features. Hackers exploited a weakness in the Optimizely service to insert their own instructions into customer projects, effectively bypassing the need to break into each individual company's computer systems.

Also read Optimizely Exploit Targets Major Brands Including BBC and Zoom

Researchers at security company Report URI examined 1,611 Optimizely code files and identified 188 infected ones associated with 178 organizations. The malicious software loaded automatically when visitors opened affected webpages, requiring no app downloads or suspicious email interactions. This method allowed the threat to arrive through websites users already knew and trusted.

Targets Include CNN, Zoom, and HSBC

The list of affected entities spans multiple critical industries, highlighting the widespread nature of the incident. Technology giants such as Zoom, Salesforce, and GitLab were compromised, alongside media outlets like CNN, the BBC, and Fox News. Banking and finance sectors saw significant exposure, with HSBC operations in the US, Hong Kong, Mexico, Singapore, Australia, the UAE, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Egypt, and the Philippines among those affected.

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Other notable victims included retail brand IKEA's online home-design service, streaming platform Peacock, and insurance provider Mutual of Omaha. The attack also impacted travel services like Alaska Airlines and KLM Netherlands, as well as educational institutions such as Walden University. The sheer diversity of the 178 organizations demonstrates how supply chain vulnerabilities can ripple across the global digital economy.

Theft of Crypto and Credit Card Data

The injected malware was designed to steal cryptocurrency payments, collect card information entered into payment forms, and attempt to breach vulnerable iPhones and iPads. Researchers reported cryptocurrency transfers to wallets controlled by the attackers, confirming that financial theft occurred. However, the exact number of people whose card details were stolen or devices successfully hacked remains unknown.

This incident follows a turbulent period for critical systems, including a global Microsoft outage and Friday's nationwide grounding of flights. Customers at several major US banks also reported problems accessing online services on Monday, adding to the sense of systemic fragility. The convergence of these events has heightened concerns about the security of essential digital infrastructure.

Remediation Steps for Users and Companies

Optimizely has confirmed the attack and stated that it has fixed the security weakness and removed the malicious code from affected customer projects. Customers at the affected websites are advised to watch their statements for unfamiliar charges and verify that cryptocurrency payments went to the intended recipients.

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Users with iPhones or iPads should ensure their devices have the latest software updates to mitigate risks from the attempted iOS breaches. The incident serves as a stark reminder that digital security relies on the integrity of third-party tools, and organizations must rigorously monitor the code they embed in their digital properties.