A cyberattack attempt targeting the Algonquin Dam along the Fox River has raised questions about the security of critical infrastructure, even as Illinois officials say the facility remained fully operational and under state control.

A cyberattack attempt targeting the Algonquin Dam along the Fox River has raised questions about the security of critical infrastructure, even as Illinois officials say the facility remained fully operational and under state control.last week, preventing any disruption at the dam in the northwest suburbs of Chicago.

Authorities have not disclosed who may be responsible or what systems were targeted. The Algonquin Dam helps regulate water levels along the Fox River. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the facility remained under state control despite the attempted breach. Cybersecurity experts say attacks on infrastructure are not always aimed at a specific facility.

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Instead, hackers often look for vulnerable systems.

"Smaller municipal and regional facilities often run older equipment with tight budgets making them very attractive for proving a point, for example, causing disruption or testing vulnerabilities," said Sudip Mazumder, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Illinois Chicago. Experts said the potential consequences of a successful cyberattack on water infrastructure can extend beyond computer systems.

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Although the Algonquin Dam is a relatively small, low-head dam, it uses movable gates to manage river levels, particularly during periods of high water or when ice jams form.

"If you have a flood for instance, and all of a sudden you need to have that capacity to pass water through, and all of a sudden somebody shuts down the gates, and you can't open them. Well what is going to happen with the water?

" said Marcelo Garcia, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Illinois. According to experts, water levels could rise upstream if dam gates could not be operated, potentially causing flooding. The Fox River also serves as a source of drinking water for downstream communities, including Elgin and Aurora. Concerns about the security of water infrastructure extend beyond the Algonquin facility.

In July, the FBI warned that cyberattacks on water utilities in at least seven states had disrupted operations, including reports of flooding and lost water pressure.

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"It's something to prepare for, without, you know, being alarmed. Well, you know, you want to get to the bottom of it and figure out why did this happen, who might be the culprit then, and then just prepare," Garcia said. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said state and federal agencies are investigating the incident. ABC7 contacted the department for additional information but did not receive a response.

So far, officials have not identified a suspect or disclosed what systems may have been targeted. They also said there is no indication the attempted breach is connected to other recent cyber incidents. JPMorganChase, Mastercard, Visa report cyberattack on third-party service providers