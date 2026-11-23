The Port of Corpus Christi in Texas faces thousands of attacks daily as hackers search for vulnerabilities.

America's ports are being bombarded with thousands of attempted cyberattacks every day, raising fears that a successful breach could shut down cargo terminals, disrupt oil exports and leave ships stranded.

The Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, America's largest crude oil export hub, faces thousands of attempted attacks daily as hackers search for vulnerabilities in its computer systems, according to media reports. Federal authorities have warned that cybercriminals and hostile states are targeting critical infrastructure, with attacks potentially capable of disrupting shipping operations and damaging equipment. A cybersecurity expert told Newsweek that such infrastructure is becoming vulnerable to hackers as it is increasingly interconnected.

Also read Watchmen reach tentative deal, averting strike at LA, Long Beach Ports

State-sponsored cyber warfare has also raised concerns that attacks on essential services could disrupt daily life, undermine public confidence, and create fear and uncertainty. America's maritime transportation system handles more than $5.4 trillion in goods and services annually, according to the Government Accountability Office. A cyberattack on a major port could prevent ships from unloading cargo, stop trucks collecting containers, and delay the delivery of goods to businesses across the country.

The consequences would depend on which systems hackers managed to compromise and how long operators took to restore them. FBI Warns AI Is Making Cyberattacks Easier The FBI warned on November 13 that hackers were using an AI-powered tool called ARTEX to automate attacks against organizations around the world, including those in the energy sector. According to the bureau, the technology allowed criminals with limited technical expertise to launch sophisticated attacks against multiple targets simultaneously.

Some hackers gained privileged access to computer networks in less than three hours. The FBI linked the tool to attacks on South Korean financial institutions that exposed personal information belonging to approximately 67,000 people, as well as a supply chain breach affecting customers of American software company ConnectWise. The agency has not linked ARTEX to the attacks reported at American ports. Ports are nevertheless reporting enormous volumes of attempted intrusions.

Kent Britton, chief executive of the Port of Corpus Christi, told the Financial Times that his organization faced "hundreds if not thousands" of attempted cyberattacks each day.

"They're poking at our systems and trying to find vulnerabilities," he said. The port handles approximately 2.3 million barrels of crude oil exports daily. Hackers have attempted to break into its computer networks and sent fraudulent emails impersonating senior executives to trick employees into granting access. Britton declined to identify the attackers but said some activity involved hostile states and organizations seeking high-profile targets.

"With AI, it'll only get more complicated," he said. Could Hackers Shut Down an Entire US Port? In February 2024, lawmakers questioned senior officials about vulnerabilities in the technology used at American ports. The House Homeland Security Committee hearing focused partly on Chinese-manufactured ship-to-shore cranes, which are widely used to load and unload cargo.

Rear Admiral John Vann, of the Coast Guard Cyber Command, confirmed that investigators had identified vulnerabilities involving connections to the cranes and their supporting networks. Some of the connections were built into the equipment to allow remote monitoring and maintenance. Lawmakers questioned whether hostile actors could exploit those connections to gather intelligence or interfere with port operations.

However, investigators had not established that China had used the vulnerabilities to sabotage American ports. A successful attack against industrial control systems could potentially damage machinery, disrupt loading operations or create dangerous conditions for workers. Access to a port's business network would not automatically give hackers control over cranes or other equipment. Anders Storbråten, a cybersecurity expert at Norwegian biometrics company IDEX Biometrics, warned that increasingly interconnected infrastructure was creating more opportunities for hackers.

Advertisement

He told Newsweek: "Banks, hospitals and other critical infrastructure are often attacked because they run on legacy systems and, when compromised, apply the most pressure to governments to find a resolution.

"They are the soft underbelly of our national security: heavily connected and dependent on supply chains where one weak link can cascade. "As more infrastructure becomes connected and remotely managed, every device and access point presents a potential vulnerability that can be exploited by hackers. " Cyberattack Cost Shipping Giant $300 Million In June 2017, a destructive computer virus known as NotPetya spread across the world, crippling the systems of Danish shipping company Maersk.

The attack, attributed by Western governments to Russia's military intelligence service, initially targeted Ukraine before spreading internationally. According to evidence presented to Congress, the malware shut down the Port of Los Angeles' largest cargo terminal and other terminals internationally. Shipping operations were disrupted for weeks, with Maersk estimating its losses at up to $300 million. Another cyberattack forced Japan's busiest container port, Nagoya, to suspend container operations for approximately two days in July 2023.

Hackers targeted a system used to manage container movements, preventing terminals from processing cargo normally. In November 2026, Maersk disclosed another cyber incident involving stolen data, although it said shipping operations had not been affected. The company said the latest incident was not a ransomware attack. Coast Guard Reports Rise in Maritime Cyber Incidents The U.S. Coast Guard responded to 42 reported maritime cyber incidents in 2025, compared with 36 in 2024, according to its annual cybersecurity report.

That represented an increase of 17 percent. Phishing was used for reconnaissance or initial access in 43 percent of reported incidents, compared with 25 percent the previous year. In one incident detailed in the report, nine employees at a maritime organization had their accounts compromised after clicking a malicious link and entering their login details. Hackers then used the accounts to send thousands of fraudulent emails to customers.

The Coast Guard's figures cover reported incidents, not every attempted attack against ports and ships. In August, the FBI and Coast Guard investigated suspected network compromises involving two foreign-flagged tankers bound for Galveston, Texas. The vessels were carrying crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas from the Mediterranean when their networks were reportedly compromised near the Strait of Gibraltar. Federal investigators boarded the ships in the Gulf of Mexico on August 21 and 24 to examine their computer systems.

No suspects have been publicly identified, and authorities did not report physical damage or danger to the crews. Also in August, a cyberattack disrupted operations at North Carolina Ports, delaying gate openings and forcing employees to process cargo manually. The port said an outside actor was responsible and that the incident was contained the following day. The Port of Los Angeles reported blocking 120 million attempted attacks that month, nearly twice its monthly average in 2023.

The activity included attempts to obtain passwords, install malware and gain unauthorized access to networks. That equates to approximately 3.9 million attempted attacks daily, although the figure does not mean that millions of individual hackers targeted the port. The Los Angeles and Corpus Christi figures are not necessarily directly comparable because ports may count suspicious activity differently. How Are US Ports Preparing for Cyberattacks?

A February 2025 report by the Government Accountability Office identified weaknesses in the Coast Guard's oversight of maritime cybersecurity. The watchdog warned of threats from China, Iran, North Korea, Russia and international criminal organizations. It found shortcomings in the agency's records of cybersecurity inspections and gaps in the skills of its cyber workforce. The report made five recommendations to strengthen oversight and preparedness.

Ports have also been investing in their own defenses. At Corpus Christi, officials have developed contingency plans to continue some shipping operations if computer systems are disabled. Tugboats could escort vessels through sections of the shipping channel, while the harbor master's office could coordinate movements using two-way radios, binoculars, paper records and hand signals. The port had no dedicated cybersecurity employees four years ago but is now preparing to recruit its fourth specialist.

The Port of Virginia has also invested in cybersecurity personnel, monthly employee training and exercises with the Coast Guard. Spokesperson Joe Harris told the Financial Times that the port had not suffered a successful breach.

"We're an economic pinch point," he said. "Getting taken offline is not an option. " The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it had multiple independent layers of protection and recovery plans developed with terminal operators. The Port of Oakland declined to discuss its cybersecurity measures publicly, citing national security concerns.

Even with those precautions, an attack need not disable an entire port to cause delays. The North Carolina incident forced staff to process cargo manually, while the Nagoya attack suspended container operations for approximately two days. Speaking to Newsweek, Storbråten added: "Much of our critical infrastructure still relies on remote, server-side checks of passwords, codes and apps to decide who gets access. That model was built for a different threat landscape.

"Against attackers using agentic AI, which can phish, probe, and exploit at machine speed, it doesn’t hold up. "The answer is to move the decision about who has access closer to the point of use. "Authentication should happen locally, on hardware, with a verified human in the loop, and credentials such as fingerprint data should never leave the device or sit on a server waiting to be stolen.

" Contact Newsweek editors for this story: Robert Greenall and Henry HollowayAmerica's ports are being bombarded with thousands of attempted cyberattacks every day, raising fears that a successful breach could shut down cargo terminals, disrupt oil exports and leave ships stranded. The Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, America's largest crude oil export hub, faces thousands of attempted attacks daily as hackers search for vulnerabilities in its computer systems, according to media reports.

Federal authorities have warned that cybercriminals and hostile states are targeting critical infrastructure, with attacks potentially capable of disrupting shipping operations and damaging equipment.has also raised concerns that attacks on essential services could disrupt daily life, undermine public confidence, and create fear and uncertainty. America's maritime transportation system handles more than $5.4 trillion in goods and services annually, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Advertisement

A cyberattack on a major port could prevent ships from unloading cargo, stop trucks collecting containers, and delay the delivery of goods to businesses across the country. The consequences would depend on which systems hackers managed to compromise and how long operators took to restore them. According to the bureau, the technology allowed criminals with limited technical expertise to launch sophisticated attacks against multiple targets simultaneously.

The FBI linked the tool to attacks on South Korean financial institutions that exposed personal information belonging to approximately 67,000 people, as well as a supply chain breach affecting customers of American software company ConnectWise. Ports are nevertheless reporting enormous volumes of attempted intrusions.that his organization faced"hundreds if not thousands" of attempted cyberattacks each day. The port handles approximately 2.3 million barrels of crude oil exports daily.

Hackers have attempted to break into its computer networks and sent fraudulent emails impersonating senior executives to trick employees into granting access. Britton declined to identify the attackers but said some activity involved hostile states and organizations seeking high-profile targets. In February 2024, lawmakers questioned senior officials about vulnerabilities in the technology used at American ports. The House Homeland Security Committee hearing focused partly on Chinese-manufactured ship-to-shore cranes, which are widely used to load and unload cargo.

Rear Admiral John Vann, of the Coast Guard Cyber Command, confirmed that investigators had identified vulnerabilities involving connections to the cranes and their supporting networks.... However, investigators had not established that China had used the vulnerabilities to sabotage American ports. A successful attack against industrial control systems could potentially damage machinery, disrupt loading operations or create dangerous conditions for workers. Access to a port's business network would not automatically give hackers control over cranes or other equipment.

Anders Storbråten, a cybersecurity expert at Norwegian biometrics company IDEX Biometrics, warned that increasingly interconnected infrastructure was creating more opportunities for hackers. :"Banks, hospitals and other critical infrastructure are often attacked because they run on legacy systems and, when compromised, apply the most pressure to governments to find a resolution.

"They are the soft underbelly of our national security: heavily connected and dependent on supply chains where one weak link can cascade. "As more infrastructure becomes connected and remotely managed, every device and access point presents a potential vulnerability that can be exploited by hackers. "In June 2017, a destructive computer virus known as NotPetya spread across the world, crippling the systems of Danish shipping company Maersk.

The attack, attributed by Western governments to Russia's military intelligence service, initially targeted Ukraine before spreading internationally. According to evidence presented to Congress, the malware shut down the Port of Los Angeles' largest cargo terminal and other terminals internationally. Shipping operations were disrupted for weeks, with Maersk estimating its losses at up to $300 million. Another cyberattack forced Japan's busiest container port, Nagoya, to suspend container operations for approximately two days in July 2023.

Hackers targeted a system used to manage container movements, preventing terminals from processing cargo normally. In November 2026, Maersk disclosed another cyber incident involving stolen data, although it said shipping operations had not been affected. Coast Guard Reports Rise in Maritime Cyber Incidents The U.S. Coast Guard responded to 42 reported maritime cyber incidents in 2025, compared with 36 in 2024, according to its annual cybersecurity report.

Phishing was used for reconnaissance or initial access in 43 percent of reported incidents, compared with 25 percent the previous year. In one incident detailed in the report, nine employees at a maritime organization had their accounts compromised after clicking a malicious link and entering their login details. The Coast Guard's figures cover reported incidents, not every attempted attack against ports and ships.

In August, the FBI and Coast Guard investigated suspected network compromises involving two foreign-flagged tankers bound for Galveston, Texas. The vessels were carrying crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas from the Mediterranean when their networks were reportedly compromised near the Strait of Gibraltar. Federal investigators boarded the ships in the Gulf of Mexico on August 21 and 24 to examine their computer systems.

No suspects have been publicly identified, and authorities did not report physical damage or danger to the crews. Also in August, a cyberattack disrupted operations at North Carolina Ports, delaying gate openings and forcing employees to process cargo manually. The port said an outside actor was responsible and that the incident was contained the following day. The Port of Los Angeles reported blocking 120 million attempted attacks that month, nearly twice its monthly average in 2023.

The activity included attempts to obtain passwords, install malware and gain unauthorized access to networks. That equates to approximately 3.9 million attempted attacks daily, although the figure does not mean that millions of individual hackers targeted the port. The Los Angeles and Corpus Christi figures are not necessarily directly comparable because ports may count suspicious activity differently. A February 2025 report by the Government Accountability Office identified weaknesses in the Coast Guard's oversight of maritime cybersecurity.

The watchdog warned of threats from China, Iran, North Korea, Russia and international criminal organizations. It found shortcomings in the agency's records of cybersecurity inspections and gaps in the skills of its cyber workforce. Ports have also been investing in their own defenses. At Corpus Christi, officials have developed contingency plans to continue some shipping operations if computer systems are disabled.

Tugboats could escort vessels through sections of the shipping channel, while the harbor master's office could coordinate movements using two-way radios, binoculars, paper records and hand signals. The port had no dedicated cybersecurity employees four years ago but is now preparing to recruit its fourth specialist. The Port of Virginia has also invested in cybersecurity personnel, monthly employee training and exercises with the Coast Guard.

"We're an economic pinch point," he said. "Getting taken offline is not an option. " The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it had multiple independent layers of protection and recovery plans developed with terminal operators. The Port of Oakland declined to discuss its cybersecurity measures publicly, citing national security concerns.

The North Carolina incident forced staff to process cargo manually, while the Nagoya attack suspended container operations for approximately two days. , Storbråten added:"Much of our critical infrastructure still relies on remote, server-side checks of passwords, codes and apps to decide who gets access. That model was built for a different threat landscape.

"Against attackers using agentic AI, which can phish, probe, and exploit at machine speed, it doesn’t hold up. "Authentication should happen locally, on hardware, with a verified human in the loop, and credentials such as fingerprint data should never leave the device or sit on a server waiting to be stolen. "