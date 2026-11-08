Cyber-Attack Risks UK Navigation Skills as GPS Reliance Grows

Experts warn that heavy reliance on digital GPS systems is eroding traditional wayfinding abilities in the UK. A major cyber-attack could leave populations lost if digital networks fail.

Experts have issued a stark warning that a generation raised on digital maps could become lost if a major cyber-attack knocked Britain's digital navigation systems offline. The increasing reliance on satnav and phone apps like Google Maps means that many younger people no longer possess traditional wayfinding skills or a strong spatial memory. Navigation and cyber academics fear that a collapse of the internet would leave these individuals struggling to navigate, given the fundamental difference between following turn-by-turn instructions and building a mental map.

Digital Dependence Erodes Spatial Awareness

While most people in the United Kingdom can reach their destination using a smartphone, there is growing concern that map reading skills, which require the effective use of the brain, are being lost forever. Ordnance Survey Landranger and Road maps, along with AA or Collins regional road atlases and A-Z street atlases, were once crucial companions for finding one's way around. However, with about 95 percent of UK adults now owning a smartphone, the use of real maps has declined significantly. This figure rises to nearly 100 percent for those aged 16 to 24, meaning this demographic may never wish to use a physical map.

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Even when traveling abroad, where Brits might not have access to mobile phone data, they can still download maps in advance and use the GPS signal to navigate when offline. Despite this convenience, human behavior expert Michael Bond has written extensively about how GPS is negatively impacting the natural navigation abilities and spatial awareness of humans. He stated that it is not just younger generations losing traditional wayfinding skills, but rather everyone who uses satnav to navigate day-to-day.

Expert Analysis of Brain Memory Functions

Mr. Bond, who wrote the 2020 book Wayfinding: The Art and Science of How We Find and Lose Our Way, explained that relying on Google Maps and satnav does not require users to engage their spatial memory. The spatial part of the brain, specifically the hippocampus and surrounding areas, remains completely inactive when following navigation instructions on a screen. He noted that while the brain is efficient and the possibility to revive those skills exists, the key difference between following instructions and building a mental map is memory.

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Following instructions does not require a person to build up a memory of the space they are moving through. Remembering a set of instructions is a perfectly valid navigational strategy that uses a different part of the brain, but building a mental map requires thinking beyond one's own position. It involves building associations between where a person is and the features of their surroundings. With the first method, if instructions are lost, one is essentially lost, whereas a mental map ensures one is never truly lost.

Impact of Potential Infrastructure Failure

The question of whether people would struggle to get around if digital systems failed depends on how much they remembered about the routes they had to take. Mr. Bond guessed that many would struggle once they went beyond their immediate neighborhoods or had to depart from regularly taken routes. However, he emphasized that there is nothing to stop people from relearning those skills, as human brains have not changed since the advent of GPS technology.

Ramsey Faragher, chief executive of the Royal Institute of Navigation, told the Daily Mail that without intentional intervention, it is inevitable that everyone will lose these abilities if they do not exercise them. He compared the situation to how people are less good at mental arithmetic than they were before calculators, laptops, and smartphones became ubiquitous. Satnav devices in watches, phones, and cars make it very easy to never need to learn how to navigate well in traditional ways.

Mr. Faragher added that the UK still has reasonably good signage in cities designed for humans to navigate with little more than a map and signage. However, the ease of digital navigation reduces the development of a natural sense of direction and confidence to plan and successfully execute long navigation sequences using just a paper map. This reliance creates a vulnerability, particularly in scenarios where digital infrastructure is compromised or unavailable, highlighting the critical need to maintain foundational navigation competencies across all age groups in the UK.