Cyber Attack Hits European Supermarket Freezers Affecting UK Firms

A coordinated cyber attack targeted supermarket freezers across Europe raising temperatures and spoiling food while UK firms were also affected by the breach.

British food industry firms have confirmed they were impacted by a major cyber attack that disrupted refrigeration systems in supermarkets across multiple European nations. The incident involved hackers remotely manipulating the temperature controls of cooling units to dangerous levels. This coordinated breach raised internal temperatures in freezers to as high as 55C which resulted in significant spoilage of perishable goods across the continent.

Details Of The Cyber Breach Mechanism

At least seven countries have been targeted by the suspected cyber attackers who exploited vulnerable technology embedded in the refrigeration infrastructure. The attack specifically targeted units manufactured by the Belgian firm Sabcobel. According to statements from the company the hackers switched the evaporators of these cooling units into defrost mode. This malicious action caused internal temperatures to spike rapidly from a standard -27C to as high as 50C in some instances. The sudden temperature changes ruined tons of meat and other chilled products stored in the affected facilities.

Also read UK Warns of AI Cyber Attacks on Critical Infrastructure by 2028

The method used in this latest incident bears a striking resemblance to a similar hack that occurred just weeks prior in France. That earlier attack also involved hackers turning up the temperatures of cooling units in hundreds of grocery stores. The French incident led to millions of euros worth of food being discarded and even caused some small fires due to the malfunctioning equipment. The current breach affects fridges supplied by Danfoss which also maintains supply relationships with major British supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury's.

Impact On UK Businesses And Stakeholders

Dr Richard Horne head of the National Cyber Security Centre confirmed that vulnerable technology in the UK had been exploited during this hack. Security sources indicated to the Daily Mail that only a small number of companies in the United Kingdom were affected by the event. It is currently understood that no major supermarkets in the UK have been directly hit by the malware or unauthorized access. Dr Horne stated that they do not know the full impact but can see there are a couple of instances where vulnerable technology has been exploited. He added that his team will work with those organizations to understand more about the extent of the intrusion.

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Tony Goodger of the British group Association of Independent Meat Suppliers provided further clarity on the domestic impact. He claimed that a few of his 300 members had unexpectedly become collateral damage during the European hack. Specifically several suppliers experienced their fridges heating up overnight due to the remote interference. However because of the operational schedule of abattoirs the units were empty at the time of the breach. Consequently there was no actual impact on any food produce within the UK supply chain.

Dr Horne emphasized that the issue extends beyond retail stores to the entire food supply chain. He noted they had been working through the night alerting organizations where they could see exposed technology. An NCSC official told the Daily Mail that they are aware of a small number of UK organizations that may be affected. The agency is actively supporting those that may be impacted while continuing to liaise with international partners to mitigate the broader threat.

Broader Security Warnings And Future Risks

The news of this incident emerged as Dr Richard Horne warned that Britain is facing a moment of enormous consequence for cyber security. In a speech launching the NCSC annual report he stated that the nation has gotten away with doing tech on the cheap for decades. The report suggests Britain faces being bombarded by AI-powered attacks on critical national infrastructure in the next two years. Hackers demanding ransom payments are highly likely to use such technology to target the UK by 2028.

Hostile states such as Russia and China will routinely use this technology to pursue their geopolitical goals by that same timeframe. Dr Horne described the current period as a sliding doors moment and a moment of choice for the country. He warned that there is a real prospect of an unprecedented rise in the number of cyber-incidents in the coming months. This escalation is not because AI has invented new ways to attack but because vulnerabilities tolerated for far too long can now be exploited at an unimaginable scale.

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The intervention by the security chief comes just days after Defence Secretary Wes Streeting warned that Britain must be ready for war within the next 1000 days. Simultaneously the Government launched a new resilience drive urging citizens to stockpile enough food and water for three days. Dr Horne criticized the practice of keeping end-of-life systems running for just one more year. He argued that well-needed upgrades are often pushed back as a cost efficiency measure while technology providers fail to invest in security by design and default.

While the UK has avoided major retail losses in this specific incident the underlying technical vulnerabilities remain a significant concern. The reliance on outdated infrastructure within critical supply chains leaves the food sector exposed to similar disruptions. Companies like Sabcobel and Danfoss are central to this infrastructure and their systems have proven susceptible to remote manipulation. The NCSC continues to monitor the situation and supports affected entities in mitigating the damage.

Dozens of shops in Belgium Sweden Ireland Luxembourg and Estonia have already been targeted by these attacks. Around 40 Delhaize and Colruyt supermarkets in Belgium and Luxembourg were hit along with 15 Carrefour stores. Employees in affected regions were forced to throw away bags of spoiled food after the temperature spikes. The scale of the disruption highlights the fragility of interconnected food distribution networks in the face of coordinated cyber aggression.

It is too early for officials to give a definitive answer about who was behind the cyber hack. Dr Horne stated that it is too early for the NCSC to attribute the attack to a specific nation or group. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to understand the full scope of the compromise. Security sources have not yet identified the specific group responsible for manipulating the Sabcobel and Danfoss units. The focus remains on closing the identified security gaps and strengthening defenses across the European food sector.