Hackers compromised 178 organizations by exploiting a vulnerability in Optimizely's website testing service, stealing cryptocurrency and attempting to infect iPhones. Optimizely has fixed the issue, but the full impact remains unknown.

Hackers planted malicious code on the websites of 178 organizations, including Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce, and IKEA, in an attempt to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones, according to security researchers.

Hackers Exploit Optimizely Vulnerability

The attack was discovered on Monday by Scott Helme of cybersecurity firm Report URI, who identified 188 affected website scripts across the 178 organizations. HudsonRock also confirmed evidence that the sites served malicious code to visitors. Optimizely, a website optimization platform used by these organizations, said on Tuesday it had fixed the vulnerability and removed the malicious code. The attackers exploited a flaw in Optimizely's website testing service, which businesses use to test different versions of their sites.

Also read Optimizely Security Breach Hits Reuters HSBC and IKEA

By tampering with the software, hackers placed malicious code on the websites of organizations that relied on it. This meant visitors could encounter the malicious software simply by opening an affected website, without any direct hacking of each organization. The malicious JavaScript was designed to carry out several types of theft. It attempted to replace cryptocurrency wallet addresses copied by users, potentially redirecting payments to the attackers.

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The code also skimmed credit card numbers as users entered payment details, stole cookies and other information stored in browsers, captured screenshots, and planted exploit code on iOS devices, targeting weaknesses in older versions of Apple's operating systems. Report URI traced approximately $7,040 in cryptocurrency payments to wallets linked to the attack on November 16.

However, it remains unclear how many people, if any, had their personal or financial information stolen. The findings do not mean hackers broke directly into all 178 companies or successfully stole information from every visitor. Reuters could not immediately ascertain whether the code was successfully used in each case or the extent of any resulting hacks. Equifax said it investigated the issue, stopped using Optimizely, and found no evidence that its systems were compromised.

Financial Impact Remains Unclear

IKEA said it was seeking to determine if there was any potential impact on its digital services and customers. Optimizely has addressed the vulnerability, but investigators have not established how many people may have been affected. Anyone who visited an affected website on November 16 should be aware of potential risks, especially if they entered payment details or made cryptocurrency transfers. Simply opening a website does not mean information was stolen, but individuals should monitor their accounts for suspicious activity.

The full financial impact and number of victims are still unknown. The affected organizations span multiple sectors.

Banking Victims Among Affected Organizations

Banking and finance victims include Paychex, HSBC US, Equifax, SmartAsset, HSBC Hong Kong, ABN AMRO, TaxAct, HSBC Mexico, HSBC Singapore, NetCredit, Associated Bank, S-Pankki, Equifax Canada, Equifax UK, The Work Number, Funding Circle, HSBC Australia, CashNetUSA, OnDeck, ICS Cards, HSBC UAE, HSBC Malaysia, Rest Super, HSBC Taiwan, HSBC Vietnam, HSBC Egypt, HSBC Philippines, SmartAdvisor Match, Compare Club, ABN AMRO Lease, Energy Scout, and Hang Seng Investment. Technology and software companies include Zoom, Bitly, Salesforce, GitLab, Optimizely, Mixpanel, Typeform, InMotion Hosting, Wasabi, Perforce/Zend/Puppet, Tableau, Hootsuite, Smartsheet, MuleSoft, Thales/Imperva, Tricentis, Web Hosting Hub, QR Code Generator, ServiceChannel, Brandfolder, Intelex, Enverus, and Accruent.

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Retail and fashion victims include IKEA, ASOS, Mattel, American Eagle, Scheels, Ariat, American Girl, StackSocial, Crocs India, Levi's Japan, Todd Snyder, Levi's Indonesia, Just Russel, Loloi Rugs, Levi's Australia, Levi's Malaysia, Levi's Philippines, Levi's Singapore, Levi's Korea, and Levi's New Zealand. Streaming and entertainment affected: Peacock, D&D Beyond, Wizards of the Coast, NOW TV, Zattoo, Crave, Starz, SkyShowtime, Bravo, SeaWorld, WOW (Sky Deutschland), and NOW Italia.

Diverse Sectors Hit by Supply Chain Attack

News and media: CNN, BBC, Fox News, NPR, CTV News, Fox Sports, BNN Bloomberg/CP24, TSN, Top Gear, and BBC Earth. Airlines and travel: Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, Transavia, Air France-KLM, KLM Netherlands, Trafalgar, Contiki, Insight Vacations, The Travel Corporation, and Costsaver. Healthcare and pharmaceuticals: Invisalign, Takeda, Covetrus, iTero, Covetrus Pharmacy, myCovetrus, RaySafe, and Takeda Oncology. Industrial and manufacturing: Fluke, eMaint, Fluke Networks, Vaillant Germany, Fluke Process Instruments, Fluke Biomedical, Landauer, and Vaillant Spain.

Telecommunications: Virgin Media, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone Australia, O2, TPG Telecom, Mint Mobile, and TalkTalk. Cryptocurrency and trading: Ledger, IG, OANDA/Coinpass, Interactive Investor, TMS Brokers, and Betashares. Insurance: Asurion/uBreakiFix, Mutual of Omaha, Admiral, Securian Financial, eRenterPlan, and AKA. Property and real estate: Buildium (managebuilding.com), Loft Living apartments, Buildium, HireAHelper, Flytte.no and sister comparison sites, and MovingPlace.

Food and hospitality: Restaurant ordering sites (order.online), Heineken, Home Chef, Starbucks Canada, and Cinnabon. Home and smart home: Resideo, Honeywell Home, myQ, Chamberlain, and First Alert. Nonprofit and civic organizations: Change.org, ASPCA, UNICEF USA, and DonorsChoose. Gambling: Betsson, PokerStars, Tombola, and Betfred.

Professional services: Freshfields, CohnReznick, Baringa, and Cro Metrics. Logistics and shipping: ShipStation/ShipEngine, Stamps.com, and ShipEngine. Automotive: Lucid Motors, O'Brien Glass, and Chevrolet dealer network, including Bill Rapp. Education: Walden University and Perlego. The list continues with additional organizations.