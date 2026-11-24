Cybara cybersecurity analysis finds significant bot activity supporting Rupert Lowe and undermining Reform UK on TikTok and X, raising concerns about political interference.

Cybara, a specialized cyber-security firm, has published an analysis indicating that the leader of the hard-Right Restore party, Rupert Lowe, is receiving disproportionate amplification from automated bot networks across major social media platforms. The investigation into online political manipulation reveals that nearly one-third of comments on TikTok and approximately 25% of posts on X regarding Mr. Lowe originated from fake online profiles. This coordinated digital activity has intensified scrutiny regarding potential foreign interference and domestic subversion within British politics.

Algorithmic Amplification Of Restore Party Leader

The core findings detail how automated accounts were deployed to artificially boost the visibility of Rupert Lowe during a period of heightened political tension in the United Kingdom. Cybara examined more than 72,000 comments posted on X and TikTok between September and October. The firm discovered that bot accounts posted disproportionately about specific political figures, often repeating identical comments under various posts to manipulate engagement metrics. These fraudulent profiles were typically created in rapid succession, a tactic characteristic of malicious online campaigns designed to simulate organic public support for specific candidates or parties.

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Digital Conflict Between Lowe And Reform UK

A significant portion of this automated influence was directed against Reform UK and its leader, Nigel Farage, following a public and spectacular rift between the two men. Mr. Lowe states that he was driven out of Reform UK in 2025, despite having been elected as its Member of Parliament for Great Yarmouth prior to the spat. The analysis indicates that 45% of the fake accounts amplifying Mr. Lowe had posted divisive content specifically targeted at Reform UK. The fraudulent accounts actively posted comments calling for Mr. Lowe to become prime minister or urging the public to vote for the Restore party, directly opposing the political interests of his former colleagues.

Reform UK Leader Condemns Subversion Attempts

Nigel Farage responded to the findings with strong criticism, describing the report as deeply alarming and indicative of a democracy open to subversion. He emphasized that the pro-Restore and anti-Reform playbook demonstrated in the study could potentially happen to any political party in the current landscape. This public denunciation highlights the serious concerns within established political circles regarding the integrity of online discourse. The incident underscores the vulnerability of political campaigns to coordinated inauthentic behavior aimed at disrupting party unity and misleading the electorate.

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Rupert Lowe Disputes Bot Claims In Local Victory

Mr. Lowe rejected the implications of the cyber-security report by pointing to recent electoral results in his favor. He highlighted the victory of Restore Britain in the Lowestoft council by-election, where the party secured the support of 48% of voters. When asked about the role of bots in his rise, Mr. Lowe sarcastically questioned whether the 48% of voters who backed Restore Britain to victory on Thursday were indeed bots. This defensive posture suggests a disagreement with the narrative that his popularity is artificially manufactured, attributing his success instead to genuine voter sentiment.

Wider Digital Manipulation Campaigns Exposed

The Cybara investigation expanded its scope beyond the conflict between Mr. Lowe and Mr. Farage to include other prominent political figures such as Andy Burnham, Kemi Badenoch, and Zack Polanski. The study found that fake profiles were created to target various leaders, but the data showed a distinct pattern of disproportionate activity favoring Mr. Lowe. These automated accounts not only amplified specific messages but also engaged in synchronized posting behaviors that are easily detectable by security firms. The findings provide a stark illustration of how modern political conflicts are increasingly fought on digital battlegrounds using sophisticated manipulation techniques.

Implications For Electoral Integrity And Oversight

The revelation of such extensive bot activity raises critical questions about the oversight of social media platforms in the context of British elections. With significant portions of online political discourse being generated by non-human accounts, the ability of voters to form independent opinions is potentially compromised. The specific targeting of the Restore party leader against Reform UK suggests that these campaigns may be orchestrated by external actors or internal factions seeking to destabilize established parties. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the need for robust detection mechanisms and regulatory frameworks to address coordinated inauthentic behavior becomes increasingly urgent.