Cy-Ranch High School completed a dramatic comeback Saturday, rallying from a two-set deficit to defeat Lake Travis in the Class 6A Division I state semifinals and advance to the first state championship match in program history.

Cy-Ranch High School completed a dramatic comeback Saturday, rallying from a two-set deficit to defeat Lake Travis in the Class 6A Division I state semifinals and advance to the first state championship match in program history.

Cy-Ranch High School completed a dramatic comeback Saturday, rallying from a two-set deficit to defeat Lake Travis in the Class 6A Division I state semifinals and advance to the first state championship match in program history. The Mustangs trailed 2-0 and were one set away from elimination before senior outside hitter Saniya Reynolds sparked the turnaround. The Kentucky commit led Cy-Ranch to 25-18 and 25-21 wins in the third and fourth sets to force a decisive fifth set.

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Cy-Ranch completed the reverse sweep by taking the fifth set, extending its winning streak to 29 matches. Reynolds finished with 29 kills. Nationwide ground stop lifted after more than 4 hours as Trump administration blames old, overloaded tech Meanwhile, Tompkins saw its state-title hopes end in the Class 6A Division II semifinals. The Falcons led Westlake two sets to one before the Chaparrals won the fourth set 25-21 to force a fifth.

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Westlake then claimed the deciding set 15-11 to advance to the state championship match. Cy-Ranch will face Allen in the Class 6A Division I state championship at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. Allen enters the match ranked No. 1 in Texas and No. 3 nationally. Hakeem Olajuwon's nephew among city's best hoopers at Tip-Off LuncheonNationwide ground stop lifted after more than 4 hours as Trump administration blames old, overloaded tech