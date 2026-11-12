Cy-Fair ISD leaders meet after voters reject tax rate hike for improvements

During Monday's board meeting, there was also a discussion about the drop in student enrollment. The district said it will review boundary changes.

voters rejected all five propositions on the ballot "The propositions would have resulted in a cumulative 9-cent tax rate increase supporting operations funding, critical infrastructure, and classroom technology," the district stated in a press release.

During Monday's board meeting, there was also a discussion about the drop in student enrollment. The district says it will look at boundary changes. In terms of the budget, leaders said there is a projected operating deficit of nearly $81 million, with over $94 million cut in the last three years.

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