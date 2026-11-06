Cy-Fair ISD faces 'difficult decisions' after voters reject all 5 bond measures

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD leadership is heading back to the drawing board after voters sent a sweeping message at the ballot box, overwhelmingly rejecting all five school funding propositions on the ballot.

Cypress -Fairbanks ISD leadership is heading back to the drawing board after voters sent a sweeping message at the ballot box, overwhelmingly rejecting all five school funding propositions on the ballot.

FOX 26's Sakura Gray breaks down each proposition and why an expert says they came at a bad time. Voters overwhelmingly shot down all five Cy-Fair ISD funding propositions, rejecting an operating tax rate increase to address an $80 million deficit as well as $1.64 billion in capital bond packages. Superintendent Dr. Doug Killian says the election results put increased pressure on the school system to explore various operational adjustments and cost-saving measures in the near future.

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District officials plan to hold upcoming public work sessions and provide online feedback options so community members can weigh in on budget priorities before final decisions are made. Cypress-Fairbanks ISD leadership is heading back to the drawing board after voters sent a sweeping message at the ballot box, overwhelmingly Nearly 200,000 ballots were cast in the election, with each measure defeated by wide margins.

The total rejection leaves the school district without extra operational funding to address an ongoing budget deficit, while also wiping out more than a billion dollars planned for capital improvements and technology. A voter-approved tax rate election designed to raise funds for daily operations. District officials counted on the measure to help protect classroom programs and staffing while managing an estimated $80 million deficit. Four bond propositions totaling $1.64 billion in long-term debt.

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The money was earmarked for new school buses, classroom laptops and student technology, campus safety upgrades, major roof repairs, and athletic and aquatic facility improvements. Under Texas law , bond propositions are legally required to carry the prominent printed warning: "THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.

" Voters faced that stark language while navigating high household expenses and rising property valuations. "It was really a bad year for ISDs that were putting things on the ballot, trying to get them passed," said Mark Jones, a professor of political science at Rice University. "You had a blue wave driven in part by concerns about affordability and concerns about the economy.

That's not a good population to be asked to increase the amount that they pay in property taxes, taxes that they already believe are too high.

"Superintendent Dr. Doug Killian explained that the tax rate election would have given the district breathing room to implement a multi-year downsizing plan gradually. Without it, the pressure to cut spending quickly has intensified. Killian’s biggest immediate concern is aging, critical infrastructure. Within the first couple of months of the school year alone, around 10 campuses experienced major HVAC and air-conditioning failures that forced the district to send students home or take facilities temporarily offline.

Acknowledging taxpayers' concerns about overall affordability, Killian suggested the district may regroup and consider presenting a much smaller, stripped-down bond proposal in the future focused strictly on emergency roofs and HVAC repairs. With the failure of Proposition A, district administrators must now evaluate how to handle an $80 million shortfall without new local tax revenue. District administrators anticipated the possibility that voters would reject the funding propositions.

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By building the current budget around that scenario, Cy-Fair ISD is using its fund balance to keep day-to-day operations running. CFISD Superintendent Dr. Doug Killian addressed the fallout, noting that while the district has enough reserves and short-term stability to keep campuses operating under business-as-usual conditions for the immediate future, significant adjustments are inevitable. When asked about potential staff reductions, program cancellations, and school closures, Killian did not rule anything out.

"Now, there are going to be things we're going to talk about that are going to, you know, they're going to concern people. There's going to be suggestions to do various closures, various program changes, that kind of stuff," Killian said.

"But ultimately, all that stuff is going to be done transparently in front of people. People will be able to have feedback.

" Killian noted the district will provide avenues for remote and online community input for residents unable to attend public sessions in person. Without bond dollars to fund aging school upkeep or technology lifecycles, CFISD must determine which capital projects to postpone indefinitely and which operational items to reduce. Superintendent Killian stated that leadership plans to present new budget models and timelines to the school board during open work sessions.

The district aims to convene at least two public meetings before the winter break so trustees and administrators can finalize updated fiscal plans heading into January. Information for this report was gathered from Cypress-Fairbanks ISD , on-the-record statements and interviews with CFISD Superintendent Dr. Doug Killian, analysis from Rice University Political Science Professor Mark Jones, Harris County election returns.