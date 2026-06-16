CWS 2026: Troy baseball team uses off day to visit kids at Children’s Nebraska

It’s another day of competition at Charles Schwab Field but one team with the day off used their free time as a chance to give back.

OMAHA , Neb. - It’s another day of competition at Charles Schwab Field but one team with the day off used their free time as a chance to give back.

After a back-and-forth contest with Ole Miss this weekend, the Troy University baseball team is taking it easy on Monday.

“We have been really good with our backs against the wall these last couple of weeks,” said Troy senior. “We just know we are good at being really mentally tough and getting those tough wins. ” Dillon Kuehl was born in Omaha and tells First Alert 6 its been like a big reunion since returning to the metro. With some off time before their next game on Tuesday, the Trojans spent an hour meeting some very special kids.

“I am just glad that this was offered up as an option for our morning here on our quote-unquote off day,” said Troy head coach Skylar Meade. “I think it is a perfect way to hop on the bus at 9:15 and spend some time. ” Players were split into groups going room by room, interacting with kids and their families at Children’s Nebraska.

“I got a personal drawing from one of our kids. She was really cool. We got to hear a lot of the kid’s favorite sports, what they love to do,” said Kuehl.

“One of the kids really loved to read and he was a big Harry Potter fan. So fun to interact with these kids. ” Along with receiving some personal drawings, players signed autographs, took pictures and even collected some signatures as well.

“We just wanted to show some appreciation for them and make them feel like a celebrity, which they are,” said Kuehl. During a week of bright lights and high pressure games. The team spent Monday reminding themselves of what really matter.

“It is a perfect way to spend our morning to kick start our day and to be honest with you it can be humbling in nature,” said Meade. “So that is what I hope the take away is as we go into the rest of Monday. ”





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Nebraska Cws Troy Baseball Children's Nebraska Charles Schwab Field Ole Miss Dillon Kuehl Skylar Meade

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