CW Morgan Cause of Death Revealed as Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirms actor CW Morgan died from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease at age 72, nearly three months after his passing in August.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has officially identified the cause of death for actor CW Morgan, revealing he succumbed to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease at the age of 72. This medical confirmation arrives nearly three months after the actor, best known for his role as Hank Loomis in the original 1996 horror film Scream, passed away in Los Angeles County. The report establishes that the death resulted from natural causes, resolving public curiosity surrounding the sudden loss of the veteran performer.

Official Medical Examiner Determination of Cause

CW Morgan died on August 30, and his passing was initially confirmed by his daughter, Renata Macfie, who shared the tragic news on her Facebook page. While early records from the L.A. Medical Examiner indicated he was found deceased in a bathroom, the updated report provides the specific pathological reason for his death. The official cause is listed as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a condition characterized by plaque buildup in the arterial walls, according to definitions from Heart.org. The manner of death is recorded as natural, distinguishing it from accidental or criminal circumstances.

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Law enforcement and emergency services were initially dispatched to the scene where the actor was found. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department stated that officers responded to a call regarding a death investigation and determined the circumstances pointed to natural causes. The Los Angeles Fire Department also confirmed they received a report of an unconscious adult male. However, because CW Morgan was already deceased when responders arrived, he was not transported to a hospital. Instead, the incident was immediately classified as a coroner's case, allowing the Medical Examiner to conduct a thorough investigation and issue the final cause of death report viewed by People.

Family Tribute and Immediate Aftermath

Renata Macfie, CW Morgan's daughter, broke the news to the public on August 30 through a heartfelt social media post. She shared a throwback photograph and wrote a poignant tribute to her father, expressing the profound void his absence has left in her life. Macfie wrote that losing him created the biggest hole in her heart and that she missed him endlessly. She fondly recalled shared memories, specifically mentioning their Mulholland drives and Starbucks outings, which she intends to cherish as she carries on his legacy.

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In her message, Macfie referred to her father as her Guck and Bubby, using affectionate nicknames that highlighted their close bond. She expressed gratitude for having him as her daddy and noted that life would never be the same without him. Macfie also playfully acknowledged inheriting her father's poorly timed jokes, joking that she won any future arguments about the matter because he is no longer there to dispute it. Her tribute provided a glimpse into the personal life of the actor beyond his Hollywood roles, emphasizing the familial love that persists after his passing.

CW Morgan Career and Legacy in Horror Cinema

CW Morgan was born Curtis Wade Morgan in Bisbee, Arizona, on June 8, 1954. He made his acting debut at age 37 in 1991 on the NBC talk radio drama Midnight Caller. However, he achieved widespread recognition for his portrayal of Hank Loomis in the 1996 film Scream. In the movie, Morgan played the father of Billy Loomis, who was portrayed by Skeet Ulrich and served as the original Ghostface killer. Hank Loomis was depicted as a prominent lawyer and the ex-husband of Nancy Loomis, played by Laurie Metcalf.

The plot of Scream revolved around the complex family dynamics that fueled the murders. Hank Loomis had a secret affair with Maureen Prescott, the mother of the main protagonist Sidney Prescott, portrayed by Neve Campbell. This infidelity broke up the Loomis family and led to Billy Loomis descending into a murderous rage. One of the most memorable scenes involving Morgan featured him vouching for his son as police investigated the killings, a moment that highlighted his character's desperation and misguided loyalty. Morgan later reprised his role in a flashback scene in the 2000 sequel, Scream 3.

Beyond the Scream franchise, CW Morgan maintained a steady career in television and film. His final acting credit was as Coleman Spencer in an episode of Nash Bridges, which aired in 2000. Other notable roles included a part in the 1992 television movie The Last of His Tribe and the 1997 film Metro. He also ventured into voice acting, providing his voice for one episode of the MTV animated series Aeon Flux in 1995 and appearing as Robert Cath in the 1997 PC video game The Last Express. These diverse roles demonstrated his versatility as a performer across multiple media formats.

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Final Days and Last Social Media Activity

Records from the L.A. Medical Examiner confirm that CW Morgan died in Los Angeles County on August 30. While the exact location of the medical examination is not specified, the context of the death investigation points to his residence. The actor had been active on social media in the months leading up to his death, frequently posting selfies that documented his daily life. His final post on Instagram appeared on June 11, 2025, featuring a simple snap of a blossoming pink flower without a caption. This quiet digital footprint remained until his passing was confirmed nearly three months later.

Daily Mail attempted to reach the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner for additional comment regarding the specifics of the investigation but had not received a response at the time of reporting. The release of the cause of death brings closure to the immediate mystery surrounding his passing. For fans of the Scream series, CW Morgan will be remembered for his impactful performance as Hank Loomis, a character whose hidden secrets drove the narrative of one of the most influential horror films of the 1990s. His legacy endures through his daughter's tribute and his contributions to the genre.