CVS Health Reports Solid Q4 Earnings Despite Insurance Headwinds

CVS Health delivered fourth-quarter revenue and profit exceeding expectations, fueled by growth in its pharmacy business, despite challenges in its insurance segment marked by higher medical costs.

CVS Health reported fourth-quarter revenue and profit that surpassed expectations, even as its insurance business faced higher medical costs. The company also provided a full-year 2025 adjusted profit outlook of $5.75 to $6.00 per share, aligning with Wall Street's projections. This marks the first complete quarter with David Joyner , a seasoned CVS executive, as CEO of the struggling retail drugstore chain.

Joyner replaced Karen Lynch in mid-October as CVS sought to enhance profitability and improve its stock performance.CVS has been grappling with rising costs within its Aetna insurance unit and a retail pharmacy business burdened by weaker consumer spending and lower reimbursements for prescription drugs. The company aims to implement cost-cutting measures over the coming years. Medicare Advantage, a privately administered health insurance plan contracted by Medicare, has long been a source of growth and profits for insurers. However, investors have grown concerned about the escalating costs associated with these plans, which cover more than half of all Medicare recipients.CVS reported sales of $97.71 billion for the fourth quarter, representing a 4.2% increase from the same period last year, driven by expansion in its pharmacy business and insurance unit. The company recorded net income of $1.64 billion, or $1.30 per share, for the quarter. Compared to the year-earlier period, this figure is lower than the $2.05 billion, or $1.58 per share, net income achieved. Excluding certain items, such as amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, and capital losses, adjusted earnings were $1.19 per share for the quarter. CVS attributed its fourth-quarter earnings to higher medical costs within its insurance business and lower Medicare Advantage star ratings for the 2024 payment year, both of which negatively impacted the segment's operating results for the quarter. These star ratings assist Medicare patients in comparing the quality of Medicare health and drug plans.All three of CVS' business segments exceeded Wall Street's expectations for the fourth quarter. CVS' insurance business generated $32.96 billion in revenue during the quarter, marking a more than 23% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022. Analysts anticipated the unit to generate $32.89 billion for the period, according to estimates from StreetAccount. However, the business reported an adjusted operating loss of $439 million for the fourth quarter, compared to an adjusted operating income of $676 million in the year-earlier period. This change was primarily driven by higher medical costs and the company's Medicare Advantage star ratings, among other factors.The insurance unit's medical benefit ratio, a measure of total medical expenses paid relative to premiums collected, increased to 94.8% from 88.5% a year earlier. A lower ratio typically indicates that a company collected more in premiums than it paid out in benefits, resulting in higher profitability. The fourth-quarter ratio fell short of the 95.9% anticipated by analysts, according to StreetAccount estimates. CVS' health services segment generated $47.02 billion in revenue for the quarter, representing a more than 4% decrease compared with the same quarter in 2022. Analysts projected the unit to report $44.06 billion in sales for the period, according to StreetAccount. This unit encompasses Caremark, one of the nation's largest pharmacy benefits managers. Caremark negotiates drug discounts with manufacturers on behalf of insurance plans and creates lists of medications, or formularies, that are covered by insurance and reimburses pharmacies for prescriptions. CVS' health services division processed 499.4 million pharmacy claims during the quarter, down from 600.8 million during the year-ago period due to the loss of an unnamed large client. It is unclear if any other companies ceased working with CVS during the year. CVS' pharmacy and consumer wellness division recorded $33.51 billion in sales for the fourth quarter, representing a more than 7% increase from the same period a year earlier. Analysts anticipated sales of $33.03 billion for the quarter, StreetAccount said





NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CVS Health Earnings Insurance Medicare Advantage Pharmacy Retail Drugstore David Joyner Karen Lynch

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Economy 'solid, not great' as gov't reports 2.8% growth in 2024 GDPThe Commerce Department on Thursday reported both fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 gross domestic product figures.

Read more »

Economy 'solid, not great' as gov't reports 2.8% growth in 2024 GDPThe Commerce Department on Thursday reported both fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 gross domestic product figures.

Read more »

Economy 'solid, not great' as gov't reports 2.8% growth in 2024 GDPThe Commerce Department on Thursday reported both fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 gross domestic product figures.

Read more »

Economy 'solid, not great' as gov't reports 2.8% growth in 2024 GDPThe Commerce Department on Thursday reported both fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 gross domestic product figures.

Read more »

CVS to Offer In-Store Product Access via AppCVS is testing a new feature in its Health app that allows customers to unlock display cases containing hygiene products and over-the-counter medications. This move is aimed at addressing the consumer preference for avoiding locked merchandise and seeking assistance from employees. While the feature is currently in beta testing at select stores, CVS plans to expand its rollout based on positive feedback. However, analysts suggest that this new feature might primarily serve as an incentive to encourage more users to download and engage with the CVS Health app.

Read more »

Trump administration freezes many health agency reports and online postsThe Trump administration has put a freeze on many federal health agency communications with the public through at least the end of the month.

Read more »