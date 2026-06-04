CVS Health and Goodwill Launch Career Skills Lab to Train Underserved Job Seekers

Goodwill Southern California and CVS Pharmacy opened a no‑cost career skills lab featuring a replica CVS store to provide hands‑on training for pharmacy technicians and customer service roles, targeting individuals with employment barriers such as the formerly incarcerated.

The CVS Health Career Skills Lab, a partnership between Goodwill of Southern California and CVS Pharmacy, officially opened in early June 2026 at the Goodwill headquarters in Lincoln Heights.

This innovative training facility features a full-scale replica of a CVS Pharmacy retail store, complete with authentic fixtures and equipment, designed to provide hands-on, job-ready experience for participants at no cost. The program specifically targets individuals facing significant barriers to employment, including the formerly incarcerated, those lacking experience, and other disadvantaged groups. Training encompasses a wide range of essential retail and healthcare skills from stocking shelves and handling cash to customer service and pharmacy technology operations.

Participants also receive comprehensive wraparound support through Goodwill's employment services, such as career counseling, mentoring, and assistance with job placement. Michael Vasquez, a 36-year-old participant who spent 14 years in prison, shared his transformative experience, stating that before the program he was lost and had never held a job. Through the lab, he is gaining confidence and practical skills, with the goal of securing employment at an actual CVS store.

Jorgelina Marin, a Goodwill manager, emphasized the uniqueness of this first-time partnership with CVS and highlighted how personal stories like Vasquez's demonstrate the program's profound impact. The initiative aims to equip individuals not only with technical competencies but also with crucial soft skills like communication and workplace relationship management. Eligibility requires applicants to be at least 18 years old, have completed at least an 8th-grade level of math, and possess a high school diploma or GED.

Successful graduates are positioned for career opportunities at CVS Health or within the broader health care and retail sectors. Greg Schmidt, director of CVS workforce initiatives, noted that the lab reflects a commitment to building community-based pathways into meaningful careers by creating realistic training environments with trusted local partners. For those interested, contact information is provided for both Los Angeles and San Bernardino service areas.

This collaboration represents a strategic effort to address workforce needs while empowering marginalized populations with sustainable employment prospects, fostering individual rehabilitation and community economic development





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CVS Health Goodwill Career Training Formerly Incarcerated Pharmacy Technician Retail Skills Workforce Development Los Angeles Reentry Program

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