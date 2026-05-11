CVS Health to split into separate insurance and pharmacy companies by 2028

CVS Health announced plans to break up its conglomerate into two publicly traded companies by early 2028, separating its Aetna insurance and Caremark pharmacy benefit businesses from its 9,000 retail pharmacies. Experts are divided on whether the move will lower drug costs for consumers.

CVS Health announced Tuesday that it will split its sprawling health-care conglomerate into two separate, publicly traded companies, separating its insurance and pharmacy-benefit businesses from its retail pharmacy operations.

The breakup is expected to be completed by the first half of 2028. The announcement rattled investors, sending CVS shares plunging nearly 13% Tuesday to levels not seen since spring. CVS Health CEO David Joyner said on CNBC that the decision came about in part because of growing lawmaker scrutiny of healthcare conglomerates and how they profit off owning large portions of the supply chain.

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CVS Health Split Into Two Separate Companies

Companies need to navigate the regulatory environment, and we are setting ourselves up for success, Joyner said. Under the plan, one company will keep the CVS Health name and will include its pharmacy benefit manager, insurance plans and subsidiaries, including Aetna, CVS Caremark, CVS Specialty, Oak Street Health and Signify Health. The other company, CVS Pharmacy, will include the retail division with roughly 9,000 stores, its mail-order pharmacy business, MinuteClinic and the Health100 technology services unit.

CVS agreed to buy Aetna in 2017 for $69 billion, and at the time there was already growing scrutiny over the relationships between insurers and pharmaceutical benefit managers. Nearly 10 years later, that scrutiny has only grown. The Department of Labor finalized a rule last week that would require pharmacy benefits managers to share cost data and payments with drugmakers.

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In a statement released Tuesday, CVS said the restructuring would allow the company to evolve into two companies with greater focus and more value for stakeholders. CVS also maintained there has always been a firewall between the two entities and that they do not influence each other. Douglas Hoey, CEO of the National Community Pharmacists Association, which represents thousands of independent pharmacies, told FOX Business and The Post that the move could restore market competition.

Industry Experts Say Move Boosts Market Competition

We think it will be good for competition, good for patients, lower prices, good for small businesses to be able to compete against these conglomerates, Hoey said. About 25% of the country has their prescriptions managed by CVS, with about 10% receiving direct insurance services from the company. As a standalone entity, the CVS retail pharmacy business could see more store closures, Hoey added, pointing to the company's track record of shuttering roughly 10% of its locations over recent years.

With the company split off to be a CVS Pharmacy, my guess would be that they're going to look even more closely at underperforming stores and want to close underperforming stores, Hoey said. The good news for patients is that most of the time CVS locations are near other pharmacies, so when one closes, there is usually another option.

Hoey added that the separation could help level the playing field in the pharmacy market, arguing that CVS's competitive practices have contributed to the closure of independent pharmacies. Today, he said, only about one-third of pharmacies nationwide are independently owned. Independent pharmacies have gone out of business. Rite Aid has declared bankruptcy.

Walgreens is no longer a publicly traded company. They were taken off the stock market because they were purchased by private equity, Hoey said. CVS is not only a competitor, but they decide how much their competition gets paid. They can also decide where patients can go to get their prescriptions.

Splitting the company would mean that CVS would not be deciding who's the judge, the jury and the executioner for all the other pharmacies, Hoey said. Hoey added that the split could also help the company get ahead of mounting regulatory scrutiny over vertical integration, which allows companies to steer patients, dictate drug coverage, and underpay competing pharmacies. In 2025 and 2026, Arkansas and Tennessee passed laws barring PBMs from owning retail pharmacies, citing potential conflicts of interest.

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State Bans Face Federal Legal Challenges

Both measures, however, are facing ongoing federal legal challenges. Regarding Tennessee's law, CVS argued that PBMs operating in the state already comply with existing requirements that they reimburse nonaffiliated pharmacies at the same or higher rate than affiliated pharmacies, and it prohibits PBMs from steering patients to affiliated pharmacies rather than nonaffiliated pharmacies.

The NCPA added that while the split is a positive development, investors will continue to hold stocks in both companies, potentially giving shareholders an incentive to see the two businesses favor one another. Additionally, CVS Specialty will remain under the company's healthcare solutions division rather than its pharmacy business.

Hoey said that means its highly lucrative specialty mail-order operations, which handle high-cost medications for cancer, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, as well as GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, will remain part of the PBM and insurance business. As a result, potential conflicts of interest involving patient steering and drug rebate arrangements could remain a concern in the specialty medication market. They should behave like a regular pharmacy, but we'll see how that goes.

Regulatory Scrutiny May Limit Profit Gaming

We need more information as to how they're going to be regulated, Hoey said. The change in the company's supply chain could allow some wiggle room for competition and might disincentivize Caremark from trying to maximize profits from CVS pharmacy, translating to some savings on drug costs. So because they're spinning off their retail pharmacies under this proposal, it would foreclose that particular avenue for that type of gaming, Hoey said.

However, Dr. Mariana Socal, a Johns Hopkins professor who studies the pharmaceutical market, told The Post she does not see prices going down because she does not believe this split is actually separating Caremark and CVS. There is no change, she predicted. Socal also does not see Aetna premiums going down, saying what might have brought costs down would have been separating Caremark from Aetna. Freer, Hoey and Socal believe the company's split could actually bring higher specialty drug prices.

The specialty pharmacy may use this new well to help replace some of those profits and revenue that might be dried up with these new regulations, Hoey said.