CV Botoxing: How Older Workers Are Adapting Their Resumes to Beat AI Recruitment

A 54-year-old senior content strategist, facing months of automated job rejections, turns to a professional CV writer to "botox" her resume. The practice involves strategically streamlining a CV to appeal to AI applicant tracking systems and mask age-related details, helping older workers compete in a tough market where experience can be seen as a disadvantage.

The feeling of having wasted two decades of your life is profoundly depressing, especially when confronting a ruthless job market at age 54. After a freelance senior strategist role ended in late 2025, I faced a relentless stream of automated rejections.

Despite a successful career holding senior global positions, directing at a major health insurer, and winning awards, my experience counted for nothing. Unemployment statistics for the 50-64 age group have risen steadily, a trend driven by factors like high house prices, later parenthood, and a rising pension age, forcing many to work longer. Desperate for both income and purpose, I discovered CV Botoxing-strategically revising a resume to appear younger and more relevant.

Expert executive CV writer Sarah Lovell, who charges up to £400 for her services, explains that while outright deception is off the table, the modern CV must be streamlined. She instantly flagged my use of "Curriculum Vitae" as an immediate age giveaway, urging a switch to simply "CV". The core issue is that artificial intelligence now screens most applications via Applicant Tracking Systems.

Therefore, the true "botox" involves tailoring every detail to satisfy these algorithms, emphasizing recent achievements and stripping out older, irrelevant information. Lovell focuses on what recruiters care about, typically the last decade of experience, and avoids oversharing. After applying her techniques, I secured four interviews within two weeks-a stark contrast to the silence of the prior six months.

This highlights a harsh reality: in an AI-driven recruitment landscape, even seasoned professionals must adapt their self-presentation to avoid being filtered out before a human ever sees their name





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Age Discrimination Job Search CV Writing AI Recruitment Over 50S

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