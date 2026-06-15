Cuyahoga Falls police investigate crash after driver flees traffic stop

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to police, at approximately 1:54 a.m., officers responded to a report of a reckless operation of a vehicle that had been involved in several collisions.

The incident continued into a neighboring jurisdiction, where the vehicle ultimately crashed near the intersection of Tallmadge Circle and Northwest Avenue. The woman driver and one passenger were transported to nearby hospitals, and their condition is not being release, police said. Cuyahoga Police said the investigation is active and ongoing, and the Summit Metro Crash Response Team is assisting the department with the investigation.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, a release said, and as investigative considerations permit. Roads reopen as Lubrizol plant incident in Lake County resolvedJury deliberating in trial for 1 of 4 suspects charged in murder of Ashtabula manSentencing for Cleveland officer found guilty of illegally detaining man at Medina barSevere storm damage sweeps across Northeast Ohio with road closures and power outages





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