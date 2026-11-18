The Cuyahoga County Library notified customers that its app is not available due to an abundance of caution following a cybersecurity incident involving two of its vendors that provide services related to customer accounts. The library system released the following information.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cuyahoga County Library notified customers that its app is not available due to an abundance of caution following a cybersecurity incident involving two of its vendors that provide services related to customer accounts.

The library system released the following information. Dear CCPL Customer, This morning, Cuyahoga County Public Library learned of a cybersecurity incident involving two CCPL vendors that provide services related to customer accounts and the process of checking out materials and creating room reservations. Through these partners, an outside entity obtained unauthorized access to patron account information. This cybersecurity incident has affected several libraries and vendor systems across the country.

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In an abundance of caution related to this issue, CCPL’s app is currently not available. We understand the concern this may cause and are actively working with our partners to investigate the incident. Currently, CCPL systems are secure. We apologize for the impact this data breach has had on your account and your personal information.

What happened The incident occurred on Sunday, November 15, and was discovered on Monday, November 16. CCPL was contacted by one of the impacted vendors on Tuesday, November 17, who shared a summary of the incident. CCPL took immediate action to secure our systems and change the passwords on all accounts that may have access to private information. Fortunately, attackers did not gain direct access to any database or customer transaction information .

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Detailed forensic investigations are in progress. We will share updates as we receive more information.

What information was involved At this time, it appears that the following cardholder information was accessed: Name Address Email Phone Number Date of Birth Home Branch CCPL username and library card number Information that was not accessed includes: Plain text passwords Customer borrowing history System-wide circulation information What we are doing CCPL and our impacted vendors have taken immediate steps to contain the incident and secure our systems. Our vendors have engaged third-party cybersecurity specialists to investigate the cause of this issue, work to strengthen protections, and determine the appropriate response plan.

We will provide additional information as it is available. What you can do We highly recommend that all CCPL customers reset their PIN/Password for their library account. Strong PIN/Passwords work best to protect you and your information. Strong PIN/Passwords are those that include a capital letter, a lowercase letter, a number, a special character and are at least 12 characters in length. Updating your library account PIN/Password will not update third-party library services such as Libby and Hoopla. Reset your PIN/Password now.

Unsure how to reset your PIN/Password? Find steps here. Please watch your library accounts and report any unusual activity to the library via this form. Please be cautious of unexpected messages or calls claiming to be from CCPL—we will only contact you about this incident via official channels/methods.

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Further updates will be posted to CCPL’s website, www.cuyahogalibrary.org . How to reach us If you have questions about this incident or need support, please contact us using the online form below or visit www.cuyahogalibrary.org .