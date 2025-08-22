Cutting mRNA Vaccine Funding 'Deadly' for Americans, Says Dr. Peter Hotez

Dr. Peter Hotez, a leading immunization expert, warns that the federal government's decision to cut funding for mRNA vaccine research is dangerous and could have fatal consequences.

Dr. Peter Hotez , a global immunization expert, has strongly criticized the federal government's recent decision to cut $500 million in research funding for mRNA vaccines. Hotez argues that this move is dangerous and potentially life-threatening for Americans, particularly in the face of emerging viral threats. He emphasizes that mRNA technology has proven to be highly effective, citing its potential to have saved 3.2 million lives during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

\Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, developed a COVID-19 vaccine with Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi using a different technology (recombinant protein-based) and lament that it hasn't been licensed in the U.S. due to a perceived preference for pharmaceutical companies. Now, with limited access to funding due to the cutbacks, he hopes private-sector and biotech companies will step up to support mRNA research for a potential cancer vaccine.\Hotez expresses deep concern about the government's shift in priorities, highlighting the importance of government support for groundbreaking technologies like mRNA. He criticizes HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, stating that he seems impervious to criticism from the scientific community and operates without proper oversight. He accuses Becerra of promoting outdated vaccine technologies developed in China, which have proven ineffective against variants and are linked to serious adverse events like Guillain-Barré syndrome. Hotez further contends that Becerra's decision stems from ideological reasons, fueled by the wellness and influencer industry's spread of misinformation about mRNA vaccines' safety and efficacy. He asserts that this misinformation weakens the U.S.'s pandemic preparedness and endangers the public health.





