Cutter Gauthier scored his 23rd goal of the season to tie for the NHL lead, Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves and the Anaheim Ducks routed the San Jose Sharks 7-0 on Wednesday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Cutter Gauthier scored his 23rd goal of the season to tie for the NHL lead; Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves, and the Anaheim Ducks routed the San Jose Sharks 7-0 on Wednesday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Gauthier pulled even with Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl for the goals lead, scoring for the 21st time in his last 14 games. The American star has 19 goals in November — one off the NHL mark for a month set by Joe Malone of Hamilton in February 1921 and matched by Teemu Selanne for Winnipeg in March 1993.

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Gauthier connected on a snap shot on a power play with 4:43 left in the first period to give the Ducks a 3-0 lead. Alex Killorn scored twice, and Judd Caulfield, Ian Moore, Roger McQueen and Frank Vatrano also scored; Mikael Granlund had three assists. Brossoit was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League to make the start after the Ducks dropped four straight games — all on the road — and six of seven.