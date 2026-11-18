Jake Neighbours, Philip Broberg and Logan Mailleux scored in a three-minute stretch of the third period, and the St.

Gauthier netted a pair of one-timers, then scored with 39.8 seconds left to cut the deficit to 7-6 and tie Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl for theGauthier tied the game at 2 with a one-timer past Binnington 1:02 into the second period.

It's only the 25th time in NHL history that a player has scored a goal in at least 10 straight games, and Gauthier is the 21st player to accomplish the feat. Former St. Louis star Brett Hull is one of four players with two 10-game goal streaks, doing it twice during the 1991-92 season.

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Teemu Selanne holds the Anaheim record of 11 in a row, and he's also the most recent player with a double-digit scoring streak, doing it in 1997. The NHL record is 16. The Blues took the lead for good on Thomas' goal off a rebound and Dvorsky's backhand, which made it 4-2 with 6:23 left in the second period.

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Gauthier cut the deficit in half later in the second period with another one-timer just 8 seconds into a power play, smashing a cross-ice feed fromFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.