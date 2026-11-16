Cutter Gauthier extends goal streak to 9 games, leading Ducks past Flames 6-1

- Cutter Gauthier extended the NHL's longest goals streak in 29 years to nine games, and Beckett Sennecke had two goals and an assist in the Anaheim Ducks' 6-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.

from the far side of the faceoff circle. Gauthier has 16 goals during this binge and 18 on the season, second-most in the NHL behind Edmonton'sscored in the third period and Cooley stopped 28 shots for the Flames, who have lost four of six.

CalgaryGauthier's goals streak is the second-longest in Ducks history and the longest since Teemu Selanne scored in 11 straight for Anaheim in 1997. He's tied for the sixth-longest streak in the NHL since 1991, and he's only the fifth player under the age of 23 to score a goal in nine straight games, joining Selanne, Wayne Gretzky, Mike Bossy and Babe Dye. Malott scored 1:16 after the opening faceoff, swatting in a rebound from the slot.

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Backlund ended the Ducks' bid for their first shutout win in over two years on a breakaway early in the third, but Sennecke blasted a one-timer just 25 seconds later. Shortly after Sennecke scored an empty-netter to secure his third multi-goal game of the season, Granlund scored with Cooley back in net. SoCal to stay dry, sunny before more wet weather moves in.

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