Customers Report Account Access Issues With Nation’s Largest Banks

Bank of America, Chase, J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Zelle were experiencing issues on Monday, according to website downdetector.com.

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Some customers with Bank of America, Chase, J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Zelle reported issues accessing their online accounts on Monday. NEW YORK — Customers reported difficulty accessing the online accounts at some of the nation’s largest banks on Monday. Bank of America, Chase, J.P.

Also read Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo customers report outage

Morgan, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Zelle were listed by users as down or experiencing issues, according to the website downdetector.com. Chase Bank’s services are experiencing a technical bug issue, not a cyber issue, a spokesperson said Monday.

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“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” a Chase spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible. ”Some Chase customers received a message that said “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later. ”