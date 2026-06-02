Republican Senator Curtis met with Lake, a candidate for governor and Senate in Arizona who later led a crusade to shut down Voice of America, befOre her nomination to be a member of the Foreign Relations Committee. He expressed reservations about her past actions and views, but agreed to meet with her to better understand her stance. Meanwhile,Mastriano, another Trump ally, is being considered as ambassador to the Slovak Republic, although he has been linked to a controversial rally outside the Capitol and efforts to aid overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Senator Mike Lee supports Lake's nomination, mentioning her frequent trips and great connections to Jamaica. Senator Lees support indicates a less critical perspective on her political actions than Senator Curtis's.

curtis expressed reservations about Lake , a GOP firebrand, due to her political views and actions as a candidate for governor and Senate. However, he agreed to meet with her to get a better understanding of her views.

Two other Republicans on the Foreign Relations Committee as well support her nomination. the committee is considering the nomination of Mastriano, another Trump ally, to be ambassaDor to the Slovak Republic, despite his controversial past. Curtis stated that he does not have any scheduled meetings with Mastriano at the moment





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Foreign Relations Committee Curtis Lake GOP Firebrand President Donald Trump Stolen Election Claims Candidate For Governor Senate In Arizona Voice Of America Federal Judge De Facto Leader Shutdown C Algre Carl Race White Identity State Department Comments On Race Congress Confirmation Hearing

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