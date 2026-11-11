CURTIS HILL: DEI is bad for the Black community. Merit is key for Black achievement

Stephen A. Smith told Trump that the DEI rollback is scaring corporations away from supporting HBCUs, and the president said he would look into it.

PASTOR COREY BROOKS: How the welfare state broke the Black family, and how to fix itLIZ PEEK: Here’s how Trump can rebound and become one of the presidential greatsREBECCA GRANT: Jensen Huang owes America an apology, and Nvidia owes investors answersJOHN MIZE: Democrat victory just means the fight for life has added importanceThe stoning of Stephen Miller, now running the Trump White HouseAn Iranian refugee's warning to American universities embracing foreign funding and radicalismELAINE PARKER: Democrat win is a wake-up call for Republicans, not a vote for socialismJONATHAN TURLEY: Midterms empower Democrats to target the Electoral CollegeRepublicans got out-posted in the midterm race, campaign expert explainsJonathan Turley: This is 'constitutionally incomprehensible'Democrats are coming back ‘with a vengeance,’ GOP senator warns'My View’ host Lara Trump reacts to Stephen A. Smith’s exchange with ‘The View’ and argues Americans need more civil discourse across political divides.has produced an unintended side effect: Private corporations are growing hesitant to support historically Black colleges and universities .

Donors fear that a gift once viewed as ordinary philanthropy will now be read as a DEI initiative, inviting government scrutiny or accusations of engaging in racial preferences. Smith, an HBCU graduate, said the president acknowledged he had not fully considered that chilling effect and said he would look into it. Stephen A. Smith speaks on stage as he and Christopher Russo host SiriusXM shows live from Fanatics Fest at Javits Center on July 17, 2026, in New York City.

Also read Hill Country flood recovery draws $6.2M investment to expand mental health care network

Opposition to DEI programs that impose racial quotas,"check-the-box" hiring or the elevation of identity over competence is not anti-Black. It is pro-equality and pro-merit.

Preferential treatment that sorts Americans by race, ethnicity or sex violates the principle of equal treatment and, in some circumstances, runs afoul ofOBAMA-APPOINTED JUDGE CLEARS WAY FOR WHITE EMPLOYEE TO CHALLENGE SEATTLE'S DEI POLICIES Companies and universities that adopted these systems after 2020 often did so under intense social and reputational pressure, not because rigorous analysis showed they improved performance or expanded genuine opportunity. Corporate shareholder proposals seeking disclosure of the actual return on DEI spending — including net present value, litigation risk and opportunity costs — have been necessary correctives.

Advertisement

They do not attack Black Americans. They challenge a management ideology that treats race as a proxy for qualification. When federal agencies, corporations and advocacy groups begin treating almost any race-conscious activity as suspect or potentially illegal, rational actors respond by avoiding the perceived risk altogether.

Federal agencies have terminated or paused some research awards and outreach efforts involving HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions after determining that they conflicted with administration priorities orThe practical result risks becoming a de facto hands-off policy toward Black institutions, even when the stated motive is colorblindness or risk avoidance. Black Americans, like every other group, benefit when talent, capital and institutions can connect without artificial barriers or artificial preferences.

HBCUs have long played an outsized role in educating Black professionals and creating pathways into engineering, medicine, education, business and other fields. Voluntary corporate support for those institutions — for skills training, small-business capital or rigorous recruiting — is not the same thing as mandatory racial quotas in a corporate boardroom orELI STEELE: CALIFORNIA FORCES COMPANIES TO MINE THE PAST FOR SLAVERY'S SINS When federal agencies, corporations and advocacy groups begin treating almost any race-conscious activity as suspect or potentially illegal, rational actors respond by avoiding the perceived risk altogether.

Silence or indifference to the chilling effect invites the accusation that the real goal is exclusion rather than fairness. Critics will make that charge regardless; conservatives should give them no ammunition. The constitutional and economic case against race preferences is strongest when paired with a clear commitment to expanding access: better K-12 preparation, vocational pathways, capital formation and the removal of unnecessary licensing and regulatory barriers that limit entry for everyone.

Advertisement

Industry, competence and character should be rewarded wherever they appear. Bigotry should be excluded by ordinary business judgment and by law, not by new forms of discrimination that simply reverse the old ones. It requires the opposite: confidence that free enterprise, equal rules and voluntary association will produce more durable opportunity than either racial set-asides or fear-based withdrawal.

The goal should be neither a system that rewards mediocrity in the name of equity nor one that treats Black Americans as too risky to include. It should be a system that expands the field of competition and then judges the results without regard to ancestry. That standard is both constitutional and practical. It is also the only one that treats Black Americans as full participants rather than permanent subjects of a political project.

Curtis Hill is a Senior Advisor to the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project, an ambassador for Project 21 and the former attorney general for the state of Indiana.