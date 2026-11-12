Curtin University Scientists Identify Radio Signal Origin in Binary Star System

Researchers from Curtin University used the Square Kilometre Array Observatory telescope to confirm that a mysterious eight-minute radio pulse originates from a white dwarf orbiting a sun-like star.

Researchers from Curtin University have successfully identified the source of a mysterious radio signal that flashes on and off every eight minutes. Using the Murchison Widefield Array, a powerful radio telescope, the team linked these regular pulses to a unique binary star system located over 10,000 light-years from Earth. The system, designated GPM J071507 -114153, consists of a dead white dwarf and a G-type star nearly identical to our own sun.

Mechanism Behind The Eight-Minute Radio Pulses

The discovery marks a significant milestone in understanding long-period transients, a rare class of objects that produce radio pulses turning on and off over intervals of minutes or hours. Since the first such object was discovered in 2021, scientists have identified only about a dozen, with their origins largely remaining a mystery. This latest finding is the first instance where radio pulses have been definitively traced to a white dwarf orbiting a sun-like star.

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Lead author Dr Sam McSweeney, a commissioning scientist with the Square Kilometre Array Observatory, explained that the clarity of the pulses allowed astronomers to see the white dwarf moving in its orbit. This observational evidence confirmed that the pulsations originate from a region close to the white dwarf or possibly from the star itself. The regularity of the signal resembles a lighthouse beam sweeping across Earth as the star spins.

Stakeholder Perspectives On The Discovery

Co-author Dr Natasha Hurley-Walker, an Associate Professor at the Curtin Institute of Radio Astronomy, provided the leading scientific theory for this phenomenon. She stated that the white dwarf possesses a strong magnetic field, while its stellar companion constantly feeds it charged particles through its stellar wind. When these particles interact with the white dwarf's magnetosphere, they accelerate and generate the observed radio pulses.

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Dr Hurley-Walker compared this process to the interaction between the Sun's wind and Earth's magnetic field, which creates aurorae. The spinning white dwarf acts as a cosmic beacon, directing its beam toward Earth with a period of just 7.9 minutes. This rotation speed is extraordinarily fast for an object of its size and density.

Impact On Future Radio Astronomy Research

The study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, utilized the Murchison Widefield Array to scan the entire Milky Way as visible from Australia. The researchers first detected the tell-tale pulse of GPM J071507-114153 before conducting follow-up observations with both radio and visible light instruments. These additional data points allowed the team to pinpoint the system's exact location and determine the nature of its stellar components.

This discovery challenges previous assumptions in astrophysics, as flashing radio signals known as radio pulsars are almost exclusively associated with neutron stars. White dwarfs are far more common, yet only a few have been known to produce such pulses, and none were previously observed doing so in isolation. The presence of a Sun-like companion rather than a red dwarf suggests that the necessary conditions for these signals are more widely applicable than previously thought.

Next Steps In Binary System Analysis

Scientists were able to detect subtle interference from activity on the partner star's surface, adding another layer of complexity to the system's dynamics. The fastest known transient produces a flash once every 421 seconds, while the slowest sends a 30-second pulse every 2.9 hours. The eight-minute cycle of GPM J071507-114153 falls within this known range but offers a unique observational window due to its specific stellar composition.

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The confirmation that a white dwarf can produce such distinct signals when orbiting a sun-like star opens new avenues for detecting similar systems. Professor Hurley-Walker noted that this finding suggests the only requirements are a white dwarf and a companion star in an orbit that delivers sufficient material to the magnetic field. Future observations will likely focus on identifying more systems that share these characteristics to better understand the lifecycle and behavior of binary star systems.