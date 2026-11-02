Curtin University Reveals Blood Traces in 115 Million Year Old Aratasaurus

Scientists discover fossilized blood cells with heme in Aratasaurus museunacionali bones. This breakthrough reveals chemical memory in fossils but confirms no DNA exists for cloning extinct dinosaurs.

Scientists from Curtin University have successfully identified molecular traces of blood within the bones of a dinosaur that lived 115 million years ago. A research team discovered fossilized red blood cells containing heme, the oxygen-carrying component of haemoglobin, inside the leg bone of a small meat-eating dinosaur excavated from Brazil. This extraordinary find suggests that ancient fossils may preserve far more of an animal's original biology than scientists ever previously imagined.

Core Discovery and Chemical Confirmation

The dinosaur, formally named Aratasaurus museunacionali, lived during the Early Cretaceous period and was recovered from the fossil-rich Romualdo Formation in northeastern Brazil. The ancient cells were located within tiny vascular canals running directly through the bone. While previous studies had reported possible blood-cell-like structures in dinosaur fossils, this research marks the first time scientists have chemically confirmed the presence of haemoglobin-derived compounds.

Also read Polish-born Former UK University Lecturer Faces Deportation After £12k Shoplifting Conviction

Professor Kliti Grice, the lead author of the study, noted that detecting intact heme-derived molecules in 115-million-year-old red blood cells is astonishing. She emphasized that this discovery not only extends the known fossil record of blood but also offers a direct molecular window into the physiology of long-extinct animals. The team analyzed the mineralized structures to confirm that the biological signatures remained intact despite the immense passage of time.

Stakeholder Positions on De-extinction Claims

While the discovery might evoke visions of a real-life Jurassic Park, scientists from multiple institutions agree that bringing back dinosaurs is not possible. Professor Grice stated clearly that the team has not recovered dinosaur DNA, nor have they found a dinosaur genome. She explained that while they have recovered a remarkable molecular fingerprint of blood from an animal that lived 115 million years ago, this chemical memory is not the genetic code required for cloning.

Advertisement

Darren Griffin, a Professor of Genetics at the University of Kent, reinforced this stance by stating that the prospect of finding usable dinosaur DNA is effectively negligible due to the time elapsed. He argued that de-extinction requires far more than traces of biomolecules and that the likelihood of finding intact DNA from extinct dinosaurs is very slim. Griffin noted that current technology is so far from achieving such a feat that it is not worth seriously considering.

Steve Brusatte, a Professor of Palaeontology and Evolution at the University of Edinburgh, who also served as a consultant on the Jurassic Park franchise, described the finding as potentially groundbreaking. He clarified that while there might be many hidden things in dinosaur fossils, the absence of DNA remains a hard limit. Brusatte expressed skepticism that even if fossil DNA fragments were found tomorrow, turning those snippets into a real live cloned dinosaur would be highly improbable.

Burial Conditions and Preservation Mechanism

Professor Grice admitted she was surprised that any recognizable biochemical traces had survived for so long, but she attributed the preservation to an extraordinary series of circumstances following the animal's death. Researchers believe the Aratasaurus was rapidly buried in a low-oxygen environment, which slowed down decay processes. This anaerobic setting was crucial in protecting delicate biological structures from immediate degradation by bacteria and environmental factors.

Additionally, a mineral known as hausmannite played a pivotal role as a natural time capsule. This mineral helped stabilize the biological material, locking the heme molecules in place within the bone structure. The combination of rapid burial, low oxygen levels, and specific mineral interactions created a unique microenvironment that allowed the molecular fingerprint of the blood to persist for over 100 million years.

Advertisement

Impact on Palaeontology and Future Research

The discovery, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, opens new avenues for extracting information from ancient fossils. Palaeontologists can now look beyond physical morphology to chemical and molecular data to understand the biology and behavior of long-extinct creatures. This method could reveal details about the diet, health, and physiological adaptations of dinosaurs that were previously inaccessible.

The known remains of Aratasaurus museunacionali consist mainly of part of a hind limb, but the animal is classified as a small theropod. Theropods are a broad group of meat-eating dinosaurs that later gave rise to giants such as T. rex and modern birds. The findings provide chemical information about the original animal, helping to construct a more complete picture of its life rather than just its skeletal structure.

Professor Grice concluded that the findings provide a chemical record of the original animal, distinct from the complete genetic instructions required to create it. This distinction is vital for managing public expectations regarding de-extinction. The research highlights that while we may gain profound insights into ancient biology, the dream of resurrecting dinosaurs remains firmly in the realm of science fiction, not scientific reality.