Curtain Calls: Spirituality and superstition battle for dominance in ‘Covenant’

Berkeley Rep’s riveting production of York Walker’s play runs through Dec. 13.

From left, Jeunee Simon points at Alicia Pilgrim , Shian Tomlinson and Latoya Edwards in the West Coast premiere of York Walker's "Covenant," performing at Berkeley Rep through Dec. 13.

A stellar cast leads you down the slippery path between spirituality, superstition, reality and forbidden love in Berkeley Rep’s riveting production of York Walker’s “Covenant. ” Playing through Dec. 13, “Covenant” takes place in a small Georgia town in 1936 where superstition and living a righteous life battle for dominance.

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Walker uses the myth of a bluesman who sold his soul to the devil in exchange for his extraordinary talent as a musician to examine how tales and reality collide and how some people’s ambitions know no boundaries. In “Covenant,” Johnny “Honeycomb” James returns to town as a gifted blues guitarist and singer swiftly climbing up the entertainment ladder of success.

Questioning how this mediocre performer could return as such an exceptional bluesman, causes some people in town to wonder if he might have made a deal with the devil. James has come back to his hometown to entice Avery , the woman he loves, to go on the road with him. Avery lives with her highly religious Mama and younger sister Violet .

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A neighboring young woman Ruthie cares for her sick grandmother and spends her free time at Avery’s home. Taylor Reynolds’ thoughtful direction and Teresa L. Williams’ compact design, which allows a simple wooden church to become many things, along with Alan Edwards’ lighting add to the intriguing web crafted by the gifted actors. Mirroring the present political climate, Shotgun Players presents “The Death of Meyerhold,” beginning Nov. 28.

With revolution sweeping across Russia, maverick theater artist Vsevolod Meyerhold finds ways to continue creating while his country descends into fascism. Encompassing 40 years in three acts, the play follows Meyerhold as tyranny takes over Russia and his closest collaborators are silenced by Stalin’s regime.

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now,” said Artistic Director Patrick Dooley. “If ever there was a time for artists to stand up, to make their voices heard, to meet this moment, it’s now. ” Director Mark Jackson adds: “One of the things Meyerhold contributed to modern theater was the insight to put current, up-to-the-minute tragic events on stage with a glint in the eye and a smile on the lips.

My hope is that the production will offer people a space to process what’s happening in our country right now. ” Taking on the pivotal role of Meyerhold is Megan Trout, who also plays Lee Strasberg. Likewise playing multiple roles are Steven Hess, Benolt Monin, Erin Mei-Ling Stuart, Christopher Prescott Carter, James Mayagoitia, Raisa Donato, Christian Arteaga, Soren Santos, Sarah Jiang and Nicole Odell.

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Culminating a season of community outreach, the Peter Pan Foundation celebrates the holidays with a festive concert Dec. 5-6 at Creekside Commons on 1035 Carol Lane. For 20 years, the PPF has brought young people together through musical theater and service to others, raising more than $200,000 for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland in the process.

Performers have shared music with communities across the Bay Area, created artwork and cards for retirement center residents and brought their talents to neonatal intensive care units as well as other community settings. Hernández Romero’s detention drew international attention to the treatment of Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States to El Salvador, particularly LGBTQ+ individuals facing persecution and discrimination. His experience serves as the inspiration for this new musical work by Juan Sebastián Cardona Ospina and Michael Colbruno.

Mexican baritone Efrain Solis’ expressive artistry and captivating stage presence make him a compelling interpreter of this emotionally charged composition. He will be joined by pianist and San Francisco Opera veteran Marika Yasuda. This world premiere begins Festival Opera’s expansive program of vocal music spanning Europe and Latin America featuring compositions by French, Mexican, Argentine and Russian composers.