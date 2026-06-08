Curtain Calls: Climate change turns into a laughing matter in East Bay satire ‘Continuity’

In her own version of a play within a play, Playwright Bess Wohl’s satire utilizes the chaotic making of a Hollywood movie on eco terrorism to show the disconnect many have about climate change.

Nicholas Rene Rodriguez, left, Ije Success and Regina Morones play performers in a movie on climate change in Bess Wohl's satiric comedy "Continuity," running through June 27 at Berkeley's Shotgun Players.

A climate comedy may sound irreverent given the dire changes our planet experiences every day. With the ice cap melting, oceans heating up and the extinction of various animal and insect species, climate change is hardly a laughing matter. Playwright Bess Wohl, however, manages to do just that in “Continuity,” running through June 27 at Shotgun Players on 1901 Ashby Ave. in Berkeley.

In her own version of a play within a play, Wohl’s satire utilizes the chaotic making of a Hollywood movie on eco terrorism to show the disconnect many have about climate change. Set on a faux ice floe , the movie is being shot under the hot New Mexico sun. Evidently, the producer realized financial advantages by filming in New Mexico.

A running gag involves the movie actors attempting to stay cool in the hot desert while wearing heavy winter gear. Here the director Maria strives to make a serious film about climate change but is constantly thwarted by her self-absorbed star Nicole . The eco terrorist George and doomed scientist Lily join Nicole on the shrinking ice.

During the many breaks in filming, the scientific advisor Larry attempts to correct the film’s many inaccuracies by asking the writer David to make changes while the production assistant spends most of his time fixing a fake rock constantly broken by cast and crew. While play director Emilie Whelan and her talented cast keep up a fast pace with lots of laughs, the work itself feels empty.

Important topics are thrown around with Wohl using Hollywood stereotypes to show how humanity continues to ignore the growing problem of our planet’s survival. A monologue from the writer David regarding his health issues feels very out of place. Wohl, however, cleverly uses Maria’s constant worry about “losing the light” needed to finish filming to suggest the real time crunch as humans continue to destroy our planet.

It’s time to get your groove on as Walnut Creek’s Headliners series kicks off the Lesher Center’s annual Fiesta Cultural with Pacific Mambo Orchestra on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Grammy Award-winning Latin big band will fill the Lesher Center on 1601 Civic Drive with its infectious energy as it blends genre-bending originals with covers as diverse as Stevie Wonder’s “Overjoyed,” Dizzy Gillespie’s “Night in Tunisia” and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto. No. 2.

” On Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., Fiesta Cultural Street Fair presents an all-day celebration of music and dance from the diverse cultures of Latin America. Woodminster Summer Musicals kicks off its season with “Jekyll & Hyde,” running Friday through June 21 high in the Oakland hills at Woodminster Amphitheater in Joaquin Miller Park. From the horrors of Dr. Jekyll’s experiments, Woodminster musicals goes to the enduring power of love with “Carousel,” July 10-19.

Next up, 10-time Tony Award-nominated “The Full Monty” brings the determination of a group of unemployed steelworkers to make money for their families by becoming male strippers. Known for its humor, heart and memorable songs, the show runs Aug. 7-16. Woodminster ends its season with Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” Aug. 28-30. Here guests arrive at an elegant townhouse for an anniversary party to find the host bleeding and the wife nowhere in sight.

On a magical island, the sorceress Alcina lures men with her beauty before turning them into stones, animals, trees and more. Learn about her enchanted world and the power of true love in Festival Opera’s production of “Alcina,” starring Nikola Printz.

In collaboration with The San Francisco Early Music Society, Festival Opera offers concert performances Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Hertz Hall on 101 Cross-Sproul Path in Berkeley, as well as the full theatrical production June 19 at 7:30 p.m. and June 21 at 2 p.m. at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center. The Royal Underground Theatre Company presents “A Few Good Men” through June 21 at the Live Oak Theater on 1301 Shattuck Ave.

Enrico Banson directs Aaron Sorkin’s drama about a group of military lawyers assigned to defend two Marines in Guantanamo Bay.

“We’re leaning into the theatrical force of Sorkin’s writing: language, pressure, rhythm, moral conflict and people in a room fighting over truth,” said Banson. “That famous line, ‘You can’t handle the truth,’ lands differently now, especially in a country where truth itself feels constantly argued over, buried, branded or weaponized. ”





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