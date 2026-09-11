Cignetti Won't Name Starting QB as No. 6 Indiana Hosts No. 15 USC

Curt Cignetti declined to say whether Josh Hoover or Grant Wilson will start at quarterback when No. 6 Indiana faces No. 15 USC in a game with Big Ten championship implications.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti is not committing to a starting quarterback for Saturday's game against No. 15 USC. He declined to provide a health update on Josh Hoover or say whether the senior would start when No. 6 Indiana hosts the Trojans in one of this weekend's biggest games.

We'll see how the week plays out, and we'll see who we trot out there, Cignetti told reporters on Monday. For the second game in a row, USC does not know who it will be facing at quarterback. Grant Wilson replaced the injured Hoover at the start of the second half against Minnesota two weeks ago.

Also read USC Secondary Faces Critical Test Against Indiana's Becker and Marsh in Big Ten Showdown

Grant Wilson Steps In For Injured Quarterback

He completed 9 of 17 passes for 156 yards and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Becker on the first play of overtime to secure a 23-16 come-from-behind victory. Wilson also completed a long pass to set up a game-tying 60-yard field goal as time expired in regulation. He had one TD and no turnovers in his most significant action since joining the Hoosiers last season.

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Hoover has not been the same since injuring his right arm and briefly leaving the Ohio State game in mid-October. He returned to the game and nearly rallied the Hoosiers (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) to victory. But Nick Marsh could not get his feet inbounds with 1:02 to play on what would have been the go-ahead score. Ohio State wound up ending Indiana's 22-game winning streak and 19-game home winning streak with a 19-15 victory.

Hoover played the following week to knock off Michigan 13-6 in overtime, but it was apparent his injury was affecting his playing ability. He finished 8 of 18 for 81 yards and threw his first interception of the season while failing to throw a touchdown and go over 100 yards. Hoover also scored on a 4-yard run in overtime to give the Hoosiers their first win in Ann Arbor since 1967.

He struggled so badly that Cignetti has since said he considered making a change during that game. Then against Minnesota, Hoover was 8 of 19 for 110 yards with one TD pass and another interception when he took a big hit late in the first half. At halftime, Cignetti decided to make a change. Cignetti has defended Hoover against criticism multiple times this season and has acknowledged more than once his top quarterback hasn't been completely healthy lately.

Cignetti Discusses Hoover Arm Injury

He got dinged up against Ohio State. Everybody saw that, Cignetti said on his radio show last week. Josh is on the mend. It's a good time to have an off week.

He should only get better, and right now, he's resting. The defending national champions haven't looked like themselves either. After scoring at least 38 points in four of their first five games, Indiana has failed to top the 20-point mark in regulation in its last four games. The last two went to overtime and Indiana needed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to escape with a victory at Nebraska.

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They'll need to be better with the high-scoring Trojans (7-2, 4-2, No. 20) coming to town for a high-stakes game. The winner will stay in contention to make next month's Big Ten championship game while the loser will essentially be eliminated. Both teams are off bye weeks, giving each extra time to prepare, and Cignetti is hoping the Hoosiers come back as a fresher team.

Hoosiers Face Trojans In Big Ten Game

Nine in a row, that's a tough hoe, but that's what the schedule said to do, so we did it, Cignetti said. In some ways (against Minnesota) it looked like our 19th game in a row, but we found a way, (to win) another one that went down to the wire. Wilson stuck around for a seventh college season in part because he wants to become a coach.

He also started for one season at Old Dominion and impressed Cignetti in a matchup with James Madison. He lost the job in 2024 because of an injury, then followed the two-time Associated Press Coach of the Year to Indiana. I have a lot of confidence in him, Cignetti said. He's a big, strong guy that can throw it down the field, and he's mobile.

I had total confidence that he would come in and get the job done the second half (against Minnesota). There wasn't a doubt in my mind.