Curt Cignetti discussed Grant Wilson's first start, Josh Hoover's recovery and what Indiana must improve before its road trip to Washington.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts after a field goal against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectradio show Thursday night, reflecting on the Hoosiers' win over USC and looking ahead to Saturday's road matchup against Washington. Cignetti pleased with Grant Wilson, provides Josh Hoover update Grant Wilson's first start at Indiana wasn't perfect, but it was enough to earn praise from his head coach.

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Wilson threw for more than 300 yards in Indiana's win over USC, delivering several explosive plays as the Hoosiers found more offensive success than they had in recent weeks.

" made big plays for us, clutch plays, still some there, but they were across the board," Cignetti said. Beyond his performance, Cignetti emphasized Wilson's leadership and the respect he's earned throughout the past two years from his teammates.

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Meanwhile, Josh Hoover continues to recover from the injury that contributed to his struggles before Wilson took over at halftime against Minnesota. Cignetti didn't provide a definitive assessment of Hoover's health, but indicated that he is making progress.

"I don't have a high-tech gauge where I can point at a guy and say he's 88% or 96%," Cignetti said. "He's looking better every day, but really pleased with what Grant is getting done. " Wilson appears positioned to remain Indiana's starter against Washington, although Cignetti stopped short of explicitly confirming that Thursday. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Indiana has made a habit of finding ways to win close games this season, something Cignetti believes speaks to the team's character.

"They win close games," Cignetti said. "That's a mark of great competitive character and competitive excellence. ""Winning doesn't erase all the screw-ups," Cignetti said. "We have to get better.

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Everybody has to take objective critique in coaching and not be sensitive.

" Indiana has won four one-score games this season, leaning on timely plays and a defense that has repeatedly delivered in clutch situations. , but their ability to reach their ultimate goals could depend on how much they improve over the final weeks of the regular season. The biggest concern against Washington is quarterback Demond Williams Jr., whose mobility presents a challenge that Indiana has struggled to contain at times this season.

Cignetti referenced previous matchups against Northwestern and Nebraska, when opposing quarterbacks extended plays and created problems with their legs.

"I'm not spending all afternoon on the sideline watching run around like we did against Northwestern and Nebraska," Cignetti said. Cignetti acknowledged that Indiana surrendered more yardage than usual against USC, and the Hoosiers will need to tighten things up against another talented offense.