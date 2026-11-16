Indiana coach Curt Cignetti fired back at critics of the Hoosiers schedule, citing wins over previously undefeated Northwestern and Nebraska and Ohio States post-Indiana struggles.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti pushed back hard against critics of the Hoosiers schedule on Monday, saying the steady skepticism has fueled his teams motivation during a 9-1 season.

Cignetti, whose team is 6-1 in Big Ten play, has remained at No. 6 in the AP Top 25 for the past five weeks and sits at No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The CFP committee will unveil another week of rankings on Tuesday, but the eight teams above Indiana all picked up wins on Saturday, so there might not be much movement.

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Cignetti Dismisses Critics Over Weak Schedule

Asked by student reporter Ian Plaskoff about Indianas conference record and how those opponents have fared after facing the Hoosiers, Cignetti unloaded. Indiana s seven Big Ten opponents entered their matchups with the Hoosiers holding a combined 29-10 record. Since facing Indiana, those teams have gone a combined 8-16. Some believe Indiana has benefited from a weaker schedule not just this season, but in years past.

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Since Cignetti took over the program three years ago, the Hoosiers are 36-3, including a 25-1 record over the last two seasons. Well, you know, we dont play anybody. We have a soft schedule, right? Cignetti said.

Thats all Ive heard around here for three years because people love to discredit us and what weve accomplished. The good thing about it is I think it feeds into our motivation and our chip. And thats why Im not afraid to keep it alive. And you know what?

Coach Defends Record Against Rival Teams

Im 65 years old and I really dont give a s---. Cignetti acknowledged his comments would only fuel the fire surrounding the Hoosiers easy schedule, but he didnt care. He then ran through several Indiana opponents, starting with Northwestern, which entered its matchup with Indiana undefeated.

Then came Nebraska, which was 5-0 before the Hoosiers erased a two-score fourth-quarter deficit in Lincoln. They had a hard time rebounding from that, Cignetti said. Wasnt a pretty win in a lot of peoples eyes, but from a coachs standpoint, it showed a lot of competitive character to me and people that know football. Cignetti was particularly animated when discussing Ohio State, which handed Indiana its lone loss of the season.

He pointed to the Buckeyes preseason national championship expectations, the loss of quarterback Julian Sayin during the game and their subsequent struggles. We ripped the heart out of that team, Cignetti said. They havent been the same since without the quarterback. We missed a layup.

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Indiana Coach Cites Quality Wins Against Top Opponents

Cignetti also referenced Indianas road win over Michigan, which came with a quarterback who wasnt fully healthy, and Minnesotas three wins over ranked opponents entering its matchup with the Hoosiers. The point was clear: Just because Indianas opponents havent enjoyed the same success since facing the Hoosiers doesnt mean they werent good teams when Indiana played them. You get tired of the narrative sometimes, Cignetti said. Quality win because Joe Smith was playing at the time.

They aint won a game since, but it was a quality win back then. Indianas resume has been a recurring subject of debate throughout Cignettis tenure, even as the Hoosiers have compiled one of the best records in the country. While Cignetti clearly has strong feelings about the criticism, he also understands the discussion ultimately wont determine Indianas fate. The Hoosiers still have games against Washington and Purdue to play.

Meanwhile, discussion of Indianas ranking has extended beyond the coach. Dan Dakich said on Don t @ Me, I have no idea how they put Indiana fourth. I have absolutely no idea. And Im here for it.

They must value a win in the Big House, I guess. I dont know, they must value playing Ohio State close, and the only reason that I could see that Indiana is ahead of Ohio State is simply this: the quarterback for OSU. Cignetti made clear he isnt interested in letting the criticism disappear. The good thing about it is I think it feeds into our motivation and our chip, he said. That s why Im not afraid to keep it alive.