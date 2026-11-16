Indiana coach Curt Cignetti dismisses criticism of the Hoosiers schedule after a 9-1 start, pointing to wins over Northwestern, Nebraska, Ohio State, Michigan and USC as proof of quality.

Indiana University improved to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Big Ten conference play on Saturday with a decisive 27-13 victory over No. 15-ranked USC. The win solidifies their position at No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and No. 6 in the AP Top 25, where the team has held steady for five consecutive weeks. The victory secures their spot in the Peach Bowl, serving as the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff in Atlanta on January 9.

Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti used the post-game moment to firmly reject persistent narratives questioning the strength of his team schedule. He pointed out that the conference opponents Indiana defeated this season have combined for an 8-16 record since their matchups with Bloomington. Critics have frequently cited these post-game losses as evidence that Indiana might be overrated, but Cignetti dismissed the logic entirely.

Also read Curt Cignetti Defends Lincoln Riley After USC Loss to Indiana

That narrative has followed the program for three years despite a 36-3 overall record under his leadership. People love to discredit us and what we have accomplished, Cignetti stated during his press conference. He explained that this skepticism serves as fuel for his players rather than a deterrent. It feeds into our motivation and our chip, he said, emphasizing that he does not fear the controversy.

The Hoosiers defeated several ranked or highly touted opponents this season to justify their standing. Northwestern entered its game undefeated and inside the Top 25 at one point. Nebraska started its matchup against Indiana with a perfect 5-0 record. Ohio State was also 5-0 and ranked No. 4 when the teams clashed, widely viewed as a national championship contender.

Advertisement

Cignetti specifically defended the performance against Ohio State, noting that the Buckeyes lost their starting quarterback Julian Sayin during that game. Indiana ripped the heart out of that team and knocked the quarterback out, he said. Ohio State has since lost three games after that matchup, including back-to-back defeats. However, Cignetti argued that Indiana should not be penalized for a loss to a team that was picked to win the championship.

That loss was a missed layup against a team that led Texas 95 percent of their game at Texas, Cignetti explained. Indiana responded to that setback with a crucial bounce-back win over Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines were 4-2 at the time and played in front of a massive crowd of more than 112,000 people. The Hoosiers also defeated Minnesota when they were 5-2 and fresh off a ranked win over Iowa.

USC arrived in Bloomington with a 7-2 record before falling to the Hoosiers. Joe Smith was playing for USC at the time of that matchup, making it a quality win by current standards. Cignetti noted that USC has not won a game since the loss. I guess bad losses do not count anymore, he remarked about the shifting narrative.

Analysts like Dan Dakich have expressed confusion over Indiana staying ahead of teams like Ohio State in rankings. Dakich admitted he has no idea how they put Indiana fourth in some metrics. Some believe the committee values the win in the Big House or the closeness of the Ohio State game. Indiana still has final regular season games against Washington and Purdue remaining.

Advertisement

The debate will ultimately be settled on the field as Indiana prepares for the Peach Bowl. Cignetti remains focused on reaching three straight College Football Playoff appearances. He acknowledged the frustration but reiterated that the criticism keeps his team sharp. I am 65 years old, and I really do not give a, Cignetti said with characteristic bluntness.

The Hoosiers enter the postseason with momentum and a clear message for their opponents. They have proven they can win against top-tier competition in hostile environments. The criticism from outside observers only adds to the team internal drive. Everyone good? Cignetti asked the reporters, signaling the end of the session.