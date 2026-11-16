Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti publicly supports Lincoln Riley following USC's third loss. The defeat ends Trojan playoff hopes amid rising pressure over Riley's record and salary.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti has publicly defended his counterpart Lincoln Riley, the Head Coach of the USC Trojans, following a significant defeat. Riley faces intensifying scrutiny after the Trojans lost their third game of the season, a loss that likely eliminated them from contention for the College Football Playoff. This unexpected support from a competing coach highlights the intense pressure currently placed on the USC coaching staff.

Cignetti Defends Riley After Playoff Elimination

Cignetti utilized the social media platform X to voice his solidarity with Riley, anticipating the harsh criticism that would follow the loss. The Indiana Hoosiers secured a decisive victory against USC, handing the Trojans a significant setback in their conference standings. This intervention from Cignetti aims to shield Riley from the immediate fallout of a result that has sparked widespread debate among fans and analysts regarding the future of the program in Los Angeles.

Also read Cignetti Defends USC's Lincoln Riley After Indiana Win

Riley's Record and Financial Contract Details

Since Lincoln Riley was appointed as the head coach at USC in November of 2021, he has compiled a win-loss record of 42-21. Despite this winning percentage, the Trojans have failed to secure a conference championship or qualify for the College Football Playoff. In contrast, during his tenure at Oklahoma, Riley achieved a remarkable record of 55-10 and made the playoff in all four years he was there. This disparity in achievements, combined with his $11.8 million annual salary, has fueled calls for his removal. Any potential dismissal is further complicated by reports of a rumored $75 million buyout clause in his contract.

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Riley Addresses Mistakes in Loss to Hoosiers

Following the game, Riley expressed deep disappointment, noting that the team prepared thoroughly but committed critical errors. He highlighted specific issues such as penalties, missed red zone opportunities, and a dropped interception that proved costly. Riley described the match as a slugfest between two strong teams where individual plays determined the outcome. He acknowledged that while the team has progressed, closing out tight games remains a challenge that must be resolved to reach elite status.

Future Outlook and Immediate Next Steps

The immediate focus for the USC Trojans is to return to Los Angeles and correct the errors identified during the Indiana contest. Riley stated that the team must move forward and prepare for their next scheduled opponent without dwelling on the elimination from playoff hopes. The coaching staff plans to utilize the remaining time to refine their strategy, aiming to stabilize the program despite the mounting external pressure and the high stakes of the current season.