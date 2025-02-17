Curry's Viral Buzzer Beater Leads Shaq's OGs to NBA All-Star Victory

The NBA All-Star Game embraced a new format with a four-team mini-tournament, culminating in Shaq's OGs defeating Chuck's Global Stars. Steph Curry's viral three-pointer highlighted a dominant performance that saw his team build an early lead.

The NBA All-Star Game underwent a dramatic transformation this year, ditching the traditional format for a four-team, mini-tournament style. Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith served as captains, each drafting a team from the pool of All-Star players. Adding a unique twist, Candace Parker, the winner of the Rising Stars game, joined the competition.

Shaq's OGs, boasting an impressive lineup of NBA superstars like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and many more, defeated the Rising Stars champions, led by Dalton Knecht and Stephon Castle, to advance to the championship. In a thrilling start to the championship game against Chuck's Global Stars, Warriors superstar Steph Curry unleashed an incredible three-point shot. Curry practically executed a one-legged floater from beyond the arc, and the highlight from Sunday's All-Star Game quickly went viral.Curry's mesmerizing shot was just the beginning of a dominant performance for Shaq's OGs. Celtics star Jayson Tatum followed up with the next eight points, extending their lead to a commanding 11-0. With the target score set at 40, Curry's explosive start put his team in an advantageous position, setting the stage for a potential quick victory





