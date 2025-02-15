Curry Foundation Transforms Oakland School with All-Star Service Day

During NBA All-Star weekend, Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation led a massive volunteer effort to revitalize East Oakland Pride school. Hundreds of volunteers, including NBA stars, worked to transform the schoolyard, planting trees, painting murals, and stocking the library with new books. The project is part of the foundation's ongoing commitment to improving school environments in Oakland.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry 's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation led almost 300 volunteers in a day of service, which is part of the NBA All-Star weekend. As the excitement builds around the NBA All-Star Game, some of the action took place off the court at schools in Oakland , where NBA All-Stars past and present put in time to volunteer with the kids. \\\' Oakland has lost a lot over the years, in terms of sport franchises, and that hope and inspiration.

For us to remain present there and plant our flag there, is really important,' said Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry. Along with his wife, Ayesha, the Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation led almost 300 volunteers in a day of service, which is part of the NBA All-Star weekend. One of the schools was East Oakland Pride, or EOP. 'You see how big (the playground) is. It was straight blacktop. We had three trees, two of which were dead. Now we have 80 trees. We have all of this beautiful greenery. My kids come out, they play. They are excited,' said school Principal Michelle Grant. \\\Since last year, the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation has worked to remodel the playground at EOP. It is the 17th schoolyard the foundation has remodeled in Oakland. Friday's volunteers helped to do even more. 'We are planting trees, bushes and shrubs. A lot of those will be going in today. We will be painting a lot of murals, both inside and outside. And we are going to be stocking the library that we just remodeled with brand-new books,' said Chris Helfrich, CEO of Eat. Learn. Play. 'The way it looked, like they actually tried. They put their love into it. So, the school actually looks really nice. It doesn't look bad or anything,' Graham said. Out on the new playground shooting hoops with students was nine-time NBA All-Star Gary Payton. He is no stranger to East Oakland. This is where he grew up. He said he know first-hand the impact of a day like this and appreciates the Currys for stepping up 'It makes it a lot easier for these kids. These kids get more motivation,' Payton said. 'It's safe. It looks good. And that's the best thing around here right now.'\\\'That foundation is so important for them to get there. We want them to feel like they have an opportunity to do whatever they want to do,' Curry said





abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA All-Star Stephen Curry Ayesha Curry Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation Oakland Community Service School Renovation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Cafe and Shop in Oakland to CloseAyesha Curry's Sweet July cafe and shop in Oakland, Calif., is closing on February 9th, citing safety concerns for customers and staff. The business, which sold home goods, products from Black-owned brands and Bay Area artists, as well as coffee and pastries, has been impacted by the city's crime rate.

Read more »

Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Cafe Closes Oakland Storefront Due to Safety ConcernsSweet July, the brand owned by Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, has announced the closure of its Oakland cafe and store citing safety concerns. The decision comes after a series of incidents, including a break-in in 2022, that prompted the temporary closure of the business. While expressing gratitude for the community's support, the brand announced its commitment to new ventures in the future.

Read more »

Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Shuts Down Oakland Store Citing Safety ConcernsSweet July, a business owned by Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha Curry, is closing its Oakland store due to safety concerns. The cafe and store, which opened in 2021, experienced a break-in in 2022 and faced ongoing crime issues in the area. The closure will be effective February 9th, but the brand plans to pursue new ventures.

Read more »

Ayesha Curry accused of denigrating Oakland by closing store over ‘safety’ concernsSome are questioning whether crime was really the problem with the business.

Read more »

Ayesha Curry's Oakland Store Closure Sparks Debate Over City's SafetyThe closure of Ayesha Curry's Sweet July store in Oakland has sparked debate about the city's safety and whether crime drove the decision. While some national media outlets portray Oakland as overrun by crime, local residents and business owners argue that the city has been making positive changes and that other factors, such as low foot traffic, may have contributed to the store's closure.

Read more »

Ayesha Curry accused of blaming Oakland for her store’s closingSome are questioning whether crime was really the problem with the business.

Read more »