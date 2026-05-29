Curry Barker Says 'Anything But Ghosts' Is In 'Obsession' Universe

With the success of his directorial breakout in Focus Features and Universal's 'Obsession', Curry Barker is teasing his horror followup.

‘Sugar’ Season 2 Trailer: Colin Farrell’s P.I. Is Back To Solve Another DisappearanceBrianna Bryson/FilmMagic, noting a direct reference to the film currently in theaters, including a nod to Nikki’s fate.

“There’s like a news article thing on the next movie where you hear a news anchor talking about a triple homicide a woman,” Barker told an audience during a recent, the spell cast over Nikki by Bear’s is broken when he takes his own life. But the damage is done after her obsessive rage drives her to kill their friends Sarah and Ian .

, Barker’s next collaboration with Focus and Universal, two con artists posing as ghost hunters end up in a dangerous situation when they come face-to-face with an actual dark entity. As well as co-writing with Tomlinson and directing, Barker stars in the movie with his longtime comedic partner. The cast also includes Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard and Violet McGraw. ABC Tells FCC Its Early Review Of Broadcast Licenses Chills Free SpeechComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

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