Director Curry Barker reveals plans for a subtle Nikki reference in Anything But Ghosts, following the $525 million global success of Obsession starring Michael Johnston.

Director Curry Barker has offered a rare glimpse into the future of his horror franchise, suggesting that his next project, Anything But Ghosts, will include a subtle narrative callback to the popular film Obsession. Following the massive theatrical success of Obsession, which earned $525 million worldwide, fans are eagerly anticipating any continuation of the storyline involving the characters Bear and Nikki.

Barker's Reluctant Easter Egg Tease

Curry Barker recently admitted that he almost chose to keep the existence of an Easter egg in Anything But Ghosts to himself, fearing that public awareness would diminish the impact. He explained that he originally wanted the reveal to happen organically, allowing audiences to react with genuine surprise rather than searching for a hint he had already disclosed. Barker stated that the inclusion is merely a small detail, and he worries that fans might feel disappointed if they expect a major plot resolution that simply does not exist.

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Michael Johnston Addresses Future Appearances

When questioned about the potential return of Inde Navarrette, who portrays Nikki in the franchise, Michael Johnston jokingly replied that she would not appear yet, prompting laughter from the actress and the surrounding group. Johnston also noted that the production schedule for Anything But Ghosts still allows time for reshoots, though no official announcement regarding an appearance by Inde Navarrette has been confirmed. The current cast remains focused on delivering the horror-comedy experience without promising direct sequels to Obsession.

Obsession's Box Office Dominance and Plot

The speculation surrounding any connection to Obsession stems from the film's unprecedented commercial performance, which solidified its place in recent cinema history. The plot of Obsession centers on Bear, played by Michael Johnston, who utilizes a magical wish to force Nikki to love him, resulting in a disturbing loss of her autonomy. This dark exploration of control and obsession resonated deeply with audiences, driving the $525 million global box office total that has now fueled fan theories about future narrative directions.

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Anything But Ghosts Release Date and Studio

Focus Features has confirmed that Anything But Ghosts is scheduled to hit theaters on May 7, 2027. Curry Barker had already completed filming this project before Obsession became a theatrical sensation, meaning the Easter egg was included in the final cut rather than added as a response to the first film's success. The studio is banking on the momentum from the Obsession franchise to drive interest in this new horror-comedy entry.

Fan Expectations vs. Filmmaker Intentions

The tension between fan expectations and the director's original vision highlights the challenges of managing franchise momentum. Curry Barker's regret over discussing the Easter egg illustrates the delicate balance filmmakers must maintain when audiences begin to anticipate specific outcomes. With the release date set for May 7, 2027, audiences will have ample time to speculate on how the subtle reference might tie into the broader cinematic universe created by Curry Barker and his team.