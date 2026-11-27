Director Curry Barker discusses the future of the hit horror film Obsession 2, revealing story ideas for Nikki's perspective while confirming his schedule remains full through 2029.

Director Curry Barker is actively developing a sequel to his massive horror-comedy hit, Obsession, which captivated audiences upon its release in May 2026. The film, which stars Inde Navarrette as Nikki and Michael Johnston as Bear, has become a cultural phenomenon and a financial juggernaut for its studio.

Barker recently provided an update on the status of Obsession 2 during an interview with the Los Angeles Times. This conversation took place as the movie launched its campaign for awards recognition, signaling that the industry is still deeply engaged with the property years after its theatrical debut.

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Box Office Success Drives Sequel Interest

Obsession quickly rose to become one of the most talked-about movies of the year, largely driven by widespread critical acclaim for Inde Navarrette's portrayal of the lead female role. The film shattered multiple box office records during its run, proving that the horror-comedy genre can achieve mainstream blockbuster status.

Financially, the movie stands as Blumhouse's highest-grossing film of all time. It has earned over $524 million worldwide, a staggering sum that underscores the commercial viability of Barker's unique brand of dark humor and suspense. This revenue stream has solidified the studio's interest in expanding the universe.

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Nikki's Perspective and Story Ideas

Inde Navarrette offered specific insights into how a sequel might approach the narrative, suggesting a deeper dive into her character's trauma. She proposed exploring what happened to Nikki while she was under the influence of the One Wish Willow's spell, noting that her experience was significantly more horrifying than Bear's.

Navarrette envisioned her character embarking on a journey of resilience, potentially leading to her writing a phenomenal book about her ordeal. She highlighted how legal arguments could be constructed to defend Nikki, viewing the story through a lens that emphasizes the psychological toll on women.

Barker's Detailed Sequel Outline

Curry Barker confirmed that he has an incredibly detailed outline for the potential second installment, a document so specific that co-star Michael Johnston humorously shouted for the comments in the interview to be redacted. The writer, director, and editor has formulated concrete thoughts for the next film but has not yet committed to an immediate production start.

Barker has always been open to expanding the horror-thriller, previously teasing ideas for a proper movie sequel and an anthology television series. The TV concept would feature one-hour episodes, each showcasing different wishes with new characters, offering flexibility beyond a single continuous storyline.

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Production Timeline and Upcoming Projects

Despite the strong interest in a sequel, Barker cautioned that Obsession 2 will not arrive immediately, allowing time for anticipation to build among fans. He currently has a packed schedule that includes directing Anything but Ghosts, a horror-comedy scheduled for a May 2027 release, which features him and Cooper Tomlinson as fake paranormal investigators.

Additionally, Barker is working on a third horror movie in the early stages of development under his first-look deal with Blumhouse Atomic. He is also attached to write and direct A24's Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot, commitments that will likely occupy him until at least 2029.

Future Plans for the Franchise

While Anything but Ghosts is set in the same universe as the 2026 hit, Barker clarified that the connection is more of a small Easter egg rather than a direct narrative continuation. This allows him to experiment with different stories while keeping the broader world alive for fans.

Given his extensive workload, Barker will have ample time to nail down his plan for the highly anticipated Obsession 2. The combination of massive box office success and creative enthusiasm suggests that a sequel is inevitable, even if its release date remains flexible for the foreseeable future.